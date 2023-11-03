Bicycle Accessories Market is to grow by USD 3.89 billion from 2023 to 2028, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Accell Group NV, Adidas AG and Avon Cycles Ltd., and many more - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

03 Nov, 2023, 14:30 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bicycle accessories market is estimated to grow by USD 3.89 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.94%. The bicycle accessories market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer bicycle accessories market are Accell Group NV, Adidas AG, Avon Cycles Ltd., Campagnolo Srl, Eastman Industries Ltd., Endura Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Hero Cycles Ltd., Lezyne USA Inc., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., OM Electric Cycles, SHIMANO INC., Trek Bicycle Corp., and SRAM LLC. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bicycle Accessories Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bicycle Accessories Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

  • Accell Group NV - The company offers bicycle accessories such as rear racks, children's bike trailers, and headlights under its brand XLC.
  • Adidas AG - The company offers bicycle accessories such as short-sleeved cycling jerseys, padded cycling shorts, and padded cycling bib shorts.
  • Avon Cycles Ltd. - The company offers bicycle accessories such as rechargeable headlights, digital odometers, bottle cages, and MTB mudguards.
  • For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. 

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market's growth is due to factors such as the popularity of cycling for recreational and fitness activities, consumers' increasing awareness about environmental issues, and the promotion of cycling as an environmentally friendly mode of transport. Further, the expansion of the bicycle accessories sector in this region has been facilitated by several government actions supporting bike infrastructure and schemes to share bicycles.

Download a sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Increasing popularity of cycling
  • Key Trend - Growing demand for e-bike accessories
  • Major Challenges - Rising costs of raw materials for bicycle accessories

 Market Segmentation

  • By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline and online. The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. To improve the performance, functionality, and comfort of bicycles, a component segment in the world's bicycle accessory market consists of many parts and accessories that are incorporated into bicycles. Components like gear wheels, tires, and brakes are among the main elements. In addition, developments in technology, rising consumer demand for products with improved performance, and growing recognition of cycling as a sport and mode of transport have contributed to the component section of the global bicycle accessories market.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Sample Report

Related Reports

The sports equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.43% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 60.3 billion.

The sports bicycle market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5.52 billion.

Bicycle Accessories Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.94%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.78

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product 

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

South Korea Scuba Diving Equipment Market is to grow by USD 30.03 million from 2023 to 2028, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Amer Sports Corp., ANTA Sports Products Ltd. and AP DIVING UK, and many more - Technavio

South Korea Scuba Diving Equipment Market is to grow by USD 30.03 million from 2023 to 2028, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Amer Sports Corp., ANTA Sports Products Ltd. and AP DIVING UK, and many more - Technavio

The scuba diving equipment market in South Korea is estimated to grow by USD 30.03 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.24%. The scuba...
Mead Beverages Market is to grow by USD 2.69 billion from 2023 to 2028 - Technavio

Mead Beverages Market is to grow by USD 2.69 billion from 2023 to 2028 - Technavio

The mead beverages market is expected to grow by USD 2.69 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.