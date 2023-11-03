Bicycle Accessories Market is to grow by USD 3.89 billion from 2023 to 2028, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Accell Group NV, Adidas AG and Avon Cycles Ltd., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bicycle accessories market is estimated to grow by USD 3.89 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.94%. The bicycle accessories market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer bicycle accessories market are Accell Group NV, Adidas AG, Avon Cycles Ltd., Campagnolo Srl, Eastman Industries Ltd., Endura Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Hero Cycles Ltd., Lezyne USA Inc., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., OM Electric Cycles, SHIMANO INC., Trek Bicycle Corp., and SRAM LLC. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bicycle Accessories Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

Accell Group NV - The company offers bicycle accessories such as rear racks, children's bike trailers, and headlights under its brand XLC.

The company offers bicycle accessories such as rear racks, children's bike trailers, and headlights under its brand XLC. Adidas AG - The company offers bicycle accessories such as short-sleeved cycling jerseys, padded cycling shorts, and padded cycling bib shorts.

The company offers bicycle accessories such as short-sleeved cycling jerseys, padded cycling shorts, and padded cycling bib shorts. Avon Cycles Ltd. - The company offers bicycle accessories such as rechargeable headlights, digital odometers, bottle cages, and MTB mudguards.

Avon Cycles Ltd. - The company offers bicycle accessories such as rechargeable headlights, digital odometers, bottle cages, and MTB mudguards.

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

APAC is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market's growth is due to factors such as the popularity of cycling for recreational and fitness activities, consumers' increasing awareness about environmental issues, and the promotion of cycling as an environmentally friendly mode of transport. Further, the expansion of the bicycle accessories sector in this region has been facilitated by several government actions supporting bike infrastructure and schemes to share bicycles.

Impactful driver- Increasing popularity of cycling

Increasing popularity of cycling Key Trend - Growing demand for e-bike accessories

- Growing demand for e-bike accessories Major Challenges - Rising costs of raw materials for bicycle accessories

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline and online. The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. To improve the performance, functionality, and comfort of bicycles, a component segment in the world's bicycle accessory market consists of many parts and accessories that are incorporated into bicycles. Components like gear wheels, tires, and brakes are among the main elements. In addition, developments in technology, rising consumer demand for products with improved performance, and growing recognition of cycling as a sport and mode of transport have contributed to the component section of the global bicycle accessories market.

Bicycle Accessories Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.94% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.78 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

