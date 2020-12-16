Bicycle Frames Market Size Worth $32.8 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bicycle frames market size is expected to reach USD 32.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Bicycle frame is one of the key components while purchasing a bike. It plays an important role in the bicycle performance as it influences weight balance of the vehicle. Aluminum and steel were the most preferred materials used for forming the bicycle frame traditionally. However, the development of modern composites is also leading to the adoption of materials such as titanium and carbon fiber to form frames in order to reduce the bike weight and improve the performance.

Key suggestions from the report:

Road bike is the most basic type of bicycle and is expected to witness high market growth by 2027.

The market is expected to witness an increasing use of titanium and carbon fiber materials for manufacturing of frames over the forecast period

Carbon frames have gained immense popularity in the material segment. Carbon fiber material is known for its notable properties such as stiffness, lightweight, and high strength

Large concentration of manufacturers of bicycle frame in Asia Pacific is driving the regional demand

The growing trend for local distribution channel along with the rising labor cost in developing economies is driving manufacturers back to developed nations such as Europe and North America

Bicycle demand is now gaining prominence after years of decline in demand mainly due to increasing influence of automotive industry. Rising adoption of bicycles as a mode of transport on account of their environmental and health benefits is anticipated to positively influence the market growth. Cycles are also widely used for recreational touring and sports activities. All the aforementioned factors are anticipated to supplement the market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global bicycle frames market on the basis of distribution channel, material, type and region:

Bicycle Frames Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Online



Offline

Bicycle Frames Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Mountain



Hybrid



Road



Others

Bicycle Frames Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Aluminum



Steel



Carbon Fiber



Titanium



Others

Bicycle Frames Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Bicycle Frames Market

ADK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Advanced International Multitech Co. Ltd.

TOPKEY CORPORATION

Dengfu Sports Equipment Co. Ltd.

Ideal Bike Corporation

Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd.

