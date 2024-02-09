Bicycle Lights Market Size to Grow by 139 million units from 2022 to 2027: Government initiatives to boost growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

09 Feb, 2024, 03:24 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bicycle lights market size is estimated to increase by 139 million units. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.86%. Government initiatives globally are driving the Bicycle Lights Market forward. Measures like bike master plans and infrastructure investments in the US, UK, Germany, and Sweden aim to promote cycling amid traffic challenges. Schemes like "Cycle to Work" in the UK and campaigns like "Power to Pedal" in India increase bike usage, addressing mobility inequalities and environmental concerns, while initiatives in New Zealand and elsewhere focus on promoting cycling among school children. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bicycle Lights Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bicycle Lights Market 2023-2027

Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (Head light and Tail light), Type (Aftermarket and Stock fitted), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The headlight segment is projected to witness substantial market share growth in the Bicycle Lights Market. Vendors offer a diverse range of headlight products featuring high lumens, rechargeable batteries, and multiple modes. Notable examples include Light and Motion's Urban 1000 and CATEYE's Volt 1700. This variety is anticipated to drive global demand for bicycle headlights, fostering growth during the forecast period.

Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.86%

Growth 2023-2027

139 million units

structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.42

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing contribution

Europe at 32%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

The global industry is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors are Augusta Benelux BV, Blackburn, Blitzu, Bright Eyes Products, CATEYE Co. Ltd., Cygolite, Garmin Ltd, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Goldmore, Knog Pty Ltd., Lezyne USA Inc., Light and Motion, Lord Benex International Co. Ltd., NiteRider Technical Lighting, Reelight, See.Sense, Serfas, The Smart Bike Lights, TOPEAK Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp. For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

  • The increasing popularity of bicycle rental services is an emerging trend fueling the growth, however, challenges such as the high cost of raw materials may impede growth. Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this report?

  • CAGR during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the industry across Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
  • A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Bicycle Light vendors

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

A wide range of bike safety accessories to enhance the experience

Premium LED bicycle lights are a vital part of bicycle safety accessories. Reliable cycling equipment like rechargeable bike lights is essential for both city rides and mountain trails. Riders can ensure visibility with innovative bicycle lighting solutions, catering to urban and off-road cyclists alike. Riders need to prioritize safety with commuter bike lights, designed to make you noticeable in any setting. With state-of-the-art LED technology, riders can elevate their cycling journey with style and security. More importantly, this enables riders to ride confidently with a diverse range of lighting options.

Related Reports:

The bicycle gearbox system market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.42% between 2023 and 2028. The size is forecast to increase by USD 1.65 billion.

The mountain bike market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% and the size is forecast to increase by USD 13,540.97 million between 2022 and 2027.

About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Battery Recycling Market size to increase by USD 9.20 billion between 2022 to 2027, Accurec Recycling GmbH, Aqua Metals Inc., Battery Solutions LLC, and more among key companies - Technavio

Battery Recycling Market size to increase by USD 9.20 billion between 2022 to 2027, Accurec Recycling GmbH, Aqua Metals Inc., Battery Solutions LLC, and more among key companies - Technavio

The battery recycling market size is expected to grow by USD 9.20 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will...
Output Management Software Market to increase by USD 14.74 billion between 2023 to 2028; Broadcom Inc., CSG Systems International Inc., DOCPATH DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS SL and more among key companies- Technavio

Output Management Software Market to increase by USD 14.74 billion between 2023 to 2028; Broadcom Inc., CSG Systems International Inc., DOCPATH DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS SL and more among key companies- Technavio

The output management software market size is expected to grow by USD 14.74 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Sports Equipment & Accessories

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.