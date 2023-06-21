Bicycle Market size is set to grow by USD 22,693.71 million from 2022 to 2027; Increasing number of bicycle sports events to boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bicycle market size is estimated to grow by USD 22,693.71 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.32%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 51%. The region is expected to grow at the highest rate compared to other regions. This growth can be seen in several factors. Firstly, there is a growing demand for bicycles in the region, driven by increasing health consciousness and environmental concerns, specifically the desire to reduce CO2 emissions. Additionally, rapid urbanization and increasing traffic congestion are encouraging individuals to adopt bicycles as a means of personal transportation. Another contributing factor is the rise in dual-income households in the region, which further fuels the demand for bicycles. Moreover, vendors in the regional market are expanding their presence by introducing new bicycle models. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Global Bicycle Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Bicycle Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (on-road and track bicycles, off-road bicycles, and X-road and hybrid bicycles), end-user (adults and children), distribution channel (offline and online), propulsion (manual bicycles and motor-assisted bicycles), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the on-road and track bicycle segment will be significant during the forecast period. The on-road bicycles are specifically designed for use on paved roads, featuring lightweight frames and thin tires to maximize speed and efficiency. With their lightweight frames, gears, and thin tires, these bicycles are ideal for experienced cyclists who seek to cover long distances at high speeds. Additionally, they are well-suited for city tours, offering comfort during extended travels. On the other hand, track bicycles are optimized for racing on outdoor tracks or velodromes and are distinguished by their fixed-gear mechanism. These bicycles feature narrow, inflated tires. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the on-road and track bicycle segment growth during the forecast period.

Bicycle Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increasing number of bicycle sports events is notably driving the market growth. Bicycle sports events include amateur and professional races hosted in Europe, the US, and Asia. These competitions include two groups based on age: under 23 years and over 23 years. One event is the Tour de France, renowned as one of the world's most prestigious multi-stage races and one of Europe's three Grand Tours. Held annually, this race features new routes spanning 2,174.80 miles (3,500 km) over a period of 23 days. Another event is the Vuelta a Espana, a multi-stage bicycle race primarily held in Spain as part of the European Grand Tour. The race spans 21 stages across a 23-day duration, including two rest days. With most of these events occurring annually, the demand for bicycles is expected to experience an upsurge. Hence, the growing number of bicycle sports events organized worldwide will positively impact on the demand for bicycles during the forecast period.

Major Trends

An increase in demand for titanium-based bicycles is the key trend driving the market growth. Titanium's exceptional properties, such as high tensile strength, inherent flexibility, and low elastic modulus, contribute to the longevity and resilience of bicycle frames, helping them to withstand external impacts effectively. Furthermore, titanium possesses a natural titanium dioxide coating that shields it from oxidation and prevents rust formation, setting it apart from steel and aluminum. This advantage ensures that the performance quality and aesthetics of titanium-based bicycles remain intact, even when exposed to alkaline or acidic environments. These advantages have led to the increasing adoption of titanium-based bicycles, particularly among professional riders. Hence, the growing demand for titanium-based bicycles, specifically within the professional riding segment, is projected to have a positive impact on market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The increase in the number of product recalls is the major challenge restricting market growth. Manufacturers recall their products if many customers are affected or safety concerns arise. These recalls are overseen by consumer protection regulatory bodies in various countries. For instance, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission regulates bicycle safety in the United States. For Instance, in January 2021, when Academy Sports + Outdoors, a retailer, recalled four of its proprietary bike models due to faulty front wheel locking hardware. These recalls can have a severe impact on the financials of the manufacturer and may result in a loss of customer trust, leading to a decrease in product adoption. Hence, a product recall is a significant challenge restricting the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Bicycle Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bicycle market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the bicycle market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the bicycle market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bicycle market vendors

The MIPS bicycle helmet market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 124.19 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (commuter and recreation and sports games), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The advantages of MIPS bicycle helmets is a key factor driving the growth of the market.

The high-end bicycle market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,786.35 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (hybrid bikes, mountain bikes, road bikes, track bikes, and other bikes), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America). The reduced costs of lithium-ion batteries is a key factor driving the growth of the high-end bicycle market.

Bicycle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 22,693.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Cicli Pinarello Srl, DAHON North America Inc., Kalkhoff Werke GmbH, Tube Investments of India Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Greenwit Technologies Ltd., Hero Cycles Ltd., Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, Kona Bicycle Co., LOOK Cycle International, Marin Mountain Bikes Inc., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Samchully Co. Ltd., Santa Cruz Bicycles LLC, SCOTT Sports SA, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Storck Bicycle GmbH, Trek Bicycle Corp., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Brompton Bicycle Ltd., SB Bike, Fiido, VAAN, and Vassla AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global bicycle market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.6 Propulsion Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.7 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 On-road and track bicycles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Off-road bicycles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 X-road and hybrid bicycles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Adults - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

8.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

9 Market Segmentation by Propulsion

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Propulsion

9.3 Manual bicycles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Motor-assisted bicycles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Market opportunity by Propulsion

10 Customer Landscape

10.1 Customer landscape overview

11 Geographic Landscape

11.1 Geographic segmentation

11.2 Geographic comparison

11.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

11.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

11.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

11.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

11.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

11.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

11.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

11.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

11.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

11.12 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

11.13 Market opportunity by geography

12 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Market challenges

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

12.4 Market trends

13 Vendor Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Vendor landscape

13.3 Landscape disruption

13.4 Industry risks

14 Vendor Analysis

14.1 Vendors covered

14.2 Market positioning of vendors

14.3 Accell Group NV

14.4 BH BIKES EUROPE SL

14.5 Cicli Pinarello Srl

14.6 DAHON North America Inc.

14.7 Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

14.8 Greenwit Technologies Ltd.

14.9 Hero Cycles Ltd.

14.10 Kalkhoff Werke GmbH

14.11 Klever Mobility Europe GmbH

14.12 Kona Bicycle Co.

14.13 LOOK Cycle International

14.14 Marin Mountain Bikes Inc.

14.15 Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

14.16 Samchully Co. Ltd.

14.17 Tube Investments of India Ltd.

15 Appendix

15.1 Scope of the report

15.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

15.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

15.4 Research methodology

15.5 List of abbreviations

