Bicycle Market to grow by $ 20.7 Bn in Leisure Products Industry during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accell Group NV, Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd., Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GUANGDONG TANDEM INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd., Insera Sena. PT., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Tandem Group Plc, and Trek Bicycle Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the health, environmental, and economic benefits of cycling will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Bicycle Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Bicycle Market is segmented as below:

Product

On-road And Track Bicycles



Off-road Bicycles



X-road And Hybrid Bicycles

End-user

Adults



Children

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geographic

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Bicycle Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the bicycle market in the leisure products industry include Accell Group NV, Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd., Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GUANGDONG TANDEM INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd., Insera Sena. PT., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Tandem Group Plc, and Trek Bicycle Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Bicycle Market size

Bicycle Market trends

Bicycle Market industry analysis

The increasing number of bicycle sports events is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, increase in the number of product recalls may threaten the growth of the market.

Bicycle Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist bicycle market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bicycle market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bicycle market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bicycle market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

On-road and track bicycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Off-road bicycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

X-road and hybrid bicycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Adults - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Propulsion

Market segments

Comparison by Propulsion

Manual bicycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Motor-assisted bicycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Propulsion

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accell Group NV

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd.

Derby Cycle Holding GmbH

Dorel Industries Inc.

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

GUANGDONG TANDEM INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd.

TANDEM INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd. Insera Sena. PT.

Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

Tandem Group Plc

Trek Bicycle Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

