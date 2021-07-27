Bicycle Market to grow by $ 20.7 Bn in Leisure Products Industry during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jul 27, 2021, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The bicycle market is set to grow by USD 20.70 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This bicycle market report encapsulates not only the leisure products industry value chain analysis but also features overall validation techniques employed for deriving the most accurate data insights.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accell Group NV, Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd., Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GUANGDONG TANDEM INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd., Insera Sena. PT., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Tandem Group Plc, and Trek Bicycle Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the health, environmental, and economic benefits of cycling will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Bicycle Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Bicycle Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- On-road And Track Bicycles
- Off-road Bicycles
- X-road And Hybrid Bicycles
- End-user
- Adults
- Children
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geographic
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Bicycle Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the bicycle market in the leisure products industry include Accell Group NV, Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd., Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GUANGDONG TANDEM INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd., Insera Sena. PT., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Tandem Group Plc, and Trek Bicycle Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Bicycle Market size
- Bicycle Market trends
- Bicycle Market industry analysis
The increasing number of bicycle sports events is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, increase in the number of product recalls may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the bicycle market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Bicycle Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bicycle market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bicycle market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the bicycle market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bicycle market vendors
