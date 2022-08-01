Bicycle OEM Market Size to Grow by USD 1.2 billion | Increasing Demand for Premium Bicycles to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Market Driver: The increasing demand for premium bicycles is driving the growth of the market. Premium bicycles provide improved riding and safety features. They are built using advanced technologies and modern designs by incorporating high-end materials to offer comfort and durability. With the increasing average disposable income and the rising number of dual-household income households, the popularity of premium bicycles is growing. Consumers prefer premium bicycles for recreational and health-related activities.

Market Segmentation

The bicycle OEM market report is segmented by application (manual bicycles and e-Bikes) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 64% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Taiwan are the key countries for the bicycle OEM market in APAC.

Key Vendors

Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Michelin Group, Schwalbe Tires North America Inc., THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER Co., and Trek Bicycle Corp. are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are mentioned below:

Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd. - The company offers bicycle tires under two brand names, namely CST tires and Maxxis tires. It offers bicycle tires for various types of bicycles, such as standard, mountain bike, BMX, and Road bicycles, among others.

Bicycle OEM Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.51 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key consumer countries China, Taiwan, The Netherlands, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Michelin Group, Schwalbe Tires North America Inc., THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER Co., and Trek Bicycle Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

