Bicycle OEM Market Size to Grow by USD 1.2 billion | Increasing Demand for Premium Bicycles to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bicycle OEM Market by Application (manual bicycle and e-Bikes) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the bicycle OEM market size between 2020 and 2025 is USD 1.2 bn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver: The increasing demand for premium bicycles is driving the growth of the market. Premium bicycles provide improved riding and safety features. They are built using advanced technologies and modern designs by incorporating high-end materials to offer comfort and durability. With the increasing average disposable income and the rising number of dual-household income households, the popularity of premium bicycles is growing. Consumers prefer premium bicycles for recreational and health-related activities.
- Market Challenge: The low demand for high-end mountain bicycles in emerging countries will challenge the growth of the global bicycle OEM tires market share. These bicycles are unaffordable for most biking enthusiasts, especially in emerging countries of APAC. Moreover, there is a high risk of injuries associated with mountain bicycles.
The bicycle OEM market report is segmented by application (manual bicycles and e-Bikes) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 64% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Taiwan are the key countries for the bicycle OEM market in APAC.
Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Michelin Group, Schwalbe Tires North America Inc., THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER Co., and Trek Bicycle Corp. are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are mentioned below:
- Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd. - The company offers bicycle tires under two brand names, namely CST tires and Maxxis tires. It offers bicycle tires for various types of bicycles, such as standard, mountain bike, BMX, and Road bicycles, among others.
- Continental AG - Through this segment, the company manufactures tires for bicycles such as mountain bike tires, Ultra sport III, Contact urban, and Terra speed.
- Derby Cycle Holding GmbH - The company offers bicycle parts and gear through its Derby Bicycle center.
- Dorel Industries Inc. - In the Dorel Sports segment, the company offers products such as Pool Tire, LP 5 tire, and LP 5 Heritage tire under its GT bicycles brand.
- Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd. - The company provides bicycle tires for various activities such as BMX street and park, commuter, cross country, cyclocross or gravel, downhill or gravity, enduro, fat tires, road, and studded tires.
|
Bicycle OEM Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.2 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.51
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 64%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, Taiwan, The Netherlands, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Michelin Group, Schwalbe Tires North America Inc., THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER Co., and Trek Bicycle Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Manual bicycle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- E-bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Overview
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd.
- Continental AG
- Derby Cycle Holding GmbH
- Dorel Industries Inc.
- Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Merida Industry Co. Ltd.
- Michelin Group
- Schwalbe Tires North America Inc.
- THE GOODYEAR TIRE and RUBBER Co.
- Trek Bicycle Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
