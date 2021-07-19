Bicycle OEM Tires Market in Tires & Rubber Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

Download a Free Sample Report including COVID-19 Insights

Factors such as increasing demand for premium bicycles and government initiatives to promote bicycle market will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The bicycle oem tires market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Bicycle OEM Tires Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Bicycle OEM Tires Market is segmented as below:

Application

Manual Bicycle



E-bikes

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Bicycle OEM Tires Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the bicycle OEM tires market in Tires & Rubber industry include Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Michelin Group, Schwalbe Tires North America Inc., THE GOODYEAR TIRE and RUBBER Co., and Trek Bicycle Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Bicycle OEM Tires Market size

Bicycle OEM Tires Market trends

Bicycle OEM Tires Market industry analysis

Market trends such as growing bicycle market due to urbanization and increasing fuel prices is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the low demand for high-end mountain bicycles in emerging countries may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the bicycle OEM tires market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Bicycle OEM Tires Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist bicycle OEM tires market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bicycle OEM tires market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bicycle OEM tires market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bicycle OEM tires market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Manual bicycle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

E-bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Overview

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

Derby Cycle Holding GmbH

Dorel Industries Inc.

Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd.

Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

Michelin Group

Schwalbe Tires North America Inc.

THE GOODYEAR TIRE and RUBBER Co.

Trek Bicycle Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

