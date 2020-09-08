Bicycle Sport Shop To Provide Personal, Virtual Service With Ascent360

GOLDEN, Colo., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent360, a leading customer data platform (CDP) provider, announced its newest customer today. Bicycle Sport Shop, a premier bicycle retailer in Austin, Texas, chose Ascent360 based on its proven record of boosting sales for independent bicycle dealers (IBDs).

Bicycle Sport Shop is a five-location bike retailer offering sales, service and rentals to riders of all ages. As active members of their community, they also host rides, classes, clinics and demos throughout the Austin area. These include free all-level shop rides and women's social rides; supported event rides, such as the Real Ale Brewery's Real Ale Ride; maintenance classes, such as changing a flat; skills clinics for road, mountain and cyclocross riders; and demos that provide customers extended test rides.

However, in the pandemic, in-store shopping, events and classes have been suspended, impacting customer engagement and service. The retailer will work with Ascent360 to identify the influx of new customers seen over the past few months to better serve their needs and prevent lapsing, as well as to drive return business through automated marketing campaigns. This will help them build virtual relationships through distinct marketing campaigns, says Ashley Hitson, creative and marketing director at Bicycle Sport Shop.

"Our goal is to provide a welcoming space for anyone interested in riding a bike," Hitson says. "We love riding bikes, and we're here to share the joy of cycling with everyone, whether they've been riding for years or are just starting out."

"We're known for our personalized service at Bicycle Sport Shop, and Ascent360 will help us virtually recapture that spirit," says owner Hill Abell. "Communicating with customers on an individual level allows us to provide great service, even while in-person interactions are limited."

Maintenance packages and gear add-ons are other key revenue drivers for IBDs, says Scott Buelter, president at Ascent360. The software will help Bicycle Sport Shop create data-driven campaigns to amplify the purchasing power of existing customers, even without in-store shopping, he adds.

"Authentic marketing begins with knowing your customers," Buelter says. "Ascent360 offers rich insights that help retailers like Bicycle Sport Shop harness the power of customer data they already have, driving revenue growth year over year."

About Ascent360:

Ascent360 is a leading Customer Data Platform (CDP) provider for mid-market business-to-consumer (B2C) companies. Founded in 2013, Ascent360 developed one of the first CDPs, and today manages over 150 databases for clients across brand, retail, e-commerce and resort segments. With the mission of simplifying and humanizing data, the Ascent360 Software-as-a-Service platform helps marketers understand their customers and personalize their approach to meet individual needs. Ascent360 offers ongoing data analysis and strategic marketing guidance to guarantee an immediate, long-term return on investment.

