Bicycle Suspension System Market Size to Grow by USD 682.04 million | Dah Ken Industrial Co. Ltd. and Dorel Industries Inc. among Key Vendors | Technavio

Bicycle Suspension System Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The bicycle suspension system market report covers the following areas:

Bicycle Suspension System Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. BOS Suspension, Dah Ken Industrial Co. Ltd., Dorel Industries Inc., Fox Factory Holding Corp., FU LUONG HI TECH CO. LTD., Haro Bikes, Hayes Performance Systems Inc., HiRide Suspension Srl, MAGENWIRTH Technologies GmbH, Manitou BF SA, Mountain Racing Products, Orange Mountain Bikes Ltd., Roth Distributing Co. Inc., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., SR Suntour Inc., SRAM LLC, Tenneco Inc., and X Fusion Shox are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Dah Ken Industrial Co. Ltd. - The company offers bicycle suspension systems under the subsidiary RST suspension.

Dorel Industries Inc. - The company offers bicycle suspension systems such as mountain full suspension.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. - The company offers bicycle suspension systems such as Gravel, Ultralight XC and Lightweight XC.

Bicycle Suspension System Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

Mountain biking tourism catalyzes sustainable development in less populated areas, which is driving the global bicycle suspension system market growth. The key manufacturers are continuously making advances in mountain bike technologies. In addition, various government bodies are promoting bicycle tourism. Such factors will drive market growth in the coming years.

The difficulty in handling due to the increased weight of the bicycle is challenging the global bicycle suspension system market growth. As the bicycle is heavy, the power exerted on the pedal must be higher to attain a certain speed, especially during an uphill journey. The suspension on the bike also creates bounce or sway, which makes it uncomfortable. Such factors may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Bicycle Suspension System Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Hardtail Suspension: The hardtail suspension segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increase in activities such as racing is anticipated to promote the growth of the hardtail suspensions segment in the forecast years.

Hardtail Suspension: The hardtail suspension segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increase in activities such as racing is anticipated to promote the growth of the hardtail suspensions segment in the forecast years.

Full Suspension

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Bicycle Suspension System Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist bicycle suspension system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bicycle suspension system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bicycle suspension system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the bicycle suspension system market vendors

Bicycle Suspension System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.18% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 682.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BOS Suspension, Dah Ken Industrial Co. Ltd., Dorel Industries Inc., Fox Factory Holding Corp., FU LUONG HI TECH CO. LTD., Haro Bikes, Hayes Performance Systems Inc., HiRide Suspension Srl, MAGENWIRTH Technologies GmbH, Manitou BF SA, Mountain Racing Products, Orange Mountain Bikes Ltd., Roth Distributing Co. Inc., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., SR Suntour Inc., SRAM LLC, Tenneco Inc., and X Fusion Shox Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Hardtail suspension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hardtail suspension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hardtail suspension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hardtail suspension - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hardtail suspension - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Full suspension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Full suspension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Full suspension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Full suspension - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Full suspension - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Dah Ken Industrial Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Dah Ken Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Dah Ken Industrial Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Dah Ken Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Dorel Industries Inc.

Exhibit 92: Dorel Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Dorel Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Dorel Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Dorel Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Fox Factory Holding Corp.

Exhibit 96: Fox Factory Holding Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Fox Factory Holding Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Fox Factory Holding Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Hayes Performance Systems Inc.

Exhibit 99: Hayes Performance Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Hayes Performance Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Hayes Performance Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 HiRide Suspension Srl

Exhibit 102: HiRide Suspension Srl - Overview



Exhibit 103: HiRide Suspension Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: HiRide Suspension Srl - Key offerings

10.8 Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.

Exhibit 105: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 SR Suntour Inc.

Exhibit 108: SR Suntour Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: SR Suntour Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: SR Suntour Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 SRAM LLC

Exhibit 111: SRAM LLC - Overview



Exhibit 112: SRAM LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: SRAM LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Tenneco Inc.

Exhibit 114: Tenneco Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Tenneco Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Tenneco Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Tenneco Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Tenneco Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 X Fusion Shox

Exhibit 119: X Fusion Shox - Overview



Exhibit 120: X Fusion Shox - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: X Fusion Shox - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

