Bid Now in The Common Thread for the Cure Foundation Silent Auction to Support Breast Cancer

LEXINGTON, N.C., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The design and home furnishings industry has once again shown its heart as The Common Thread for the Cure Foundation announces that bidding is now open for its 25th Anniversary Harvesting Hope Silent Auction. With over 40 exciting items available for bidding, the Harvesting Hope Silent Auction will run through October 29 at 11:59 p.m. EST., and is open to everyone nationwide. Every bid supports The Common Thread for the Cure Foundation's mission to provide financial assistance—in the form of grants—to individuals in the design and furnishings industry who are battling breast cancer.

The Common Thread for the Cure is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Featured items include a Linen-clad Demilune Chest donated by Lexington Home Brands, a swivel glider from Norwalk Furniture, an upholstered queen-size bed donated by Wesley Allen, three CloverLane mattresses donated by DeLandis Sleep, a living room chest from Hooker Furniture, and a side table from Hickory Chair. Other items include NASCAR and Petty Museum memorabilia signed by Richard Petty, donated by the Petty Family Foundation; a set of two prints from Libby Langdon Interiors for Paragon Art; a set of three down pillows from Crypton; an outdoor lounge chair donated by Armen Living; and more. Additionally, various gift cards, experiences, jewelry, and a plethora of Yeti products will also be available. Bidding starts at $25.

The Common Thread for the Cure Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, provides financial support through confidential grants to individuals in the design and furnishings industry affected by breast cancer. The grants offer relief in areas where insurance does not apply. For example, a grant can be used to meet financial obligations, household needs, and transportation to medical appointments. The intent is to enhance the quality of life for those who have breast cancer, enabling them to maintain as normal a lifestyle as possible while they are confronting the disease.

The Foundation was established in 2000 by the late Suzann Burkhead-Bray and her brother, Scott Burkhead, in honor of their younger sister, Sandra Burkhead Campbell, who died from breast cancer. After witnessing firsthand how devastating this disease can be, not only for the individual fighting it but also for the entire family, Bray focused her passion on helping others, and the concept of The Common Thread for the Cure Foundation was born. In recent years, the organization has seen a dramatic increase in grant applications from women in their 20s, 30s, and 40s, many of whom are young mothers. The Foundation has given more than $2 million in grants to nearly 445 recipients in North America's design and furnishings industry.

The Common Thread for the Cure Foundation extends its heartfelt appreciation to the many manufacturers, designers, and companies that generously donated items for the auction, including: Arcadia/Encore, Armen Living, Barrett Bergmann Home, Barbour Spangle Design, Baxter Mill Archive, Bedgear, Cassandra Key, Currey & Company, Crypton, dancker, DeLandis Home, Fromkin Brothers, Grohe, Hickory Chair, High Point Market Authority, Hickory Chair, Hooker Furnishings, Jonathan Charles, Kathryn Greeley Designs, Libby Langdon for Paragon Art, Lena Design, Lexington Home Brands, Momentum Textiles and Wallcovering, Seth Deitchman from Morgan Stanley, Patio & Hearth Products Report, Picture Source, Regina Andrew, Norwalk Furniture, Outdura, Phillips Collection, Unique Loom, Visit High Point, Wesley Allen, HPXD, 24/7 Creative Agency, and the Petty Family Foundation.

The Foundation is equally grateful to the industry supporters who helped spread the word and encouraged participation throughout the community, including Serena Martin, principal at 24/7 Creative Agency, Home Furnishings Business, Home News Now, IHFRA, ITA, High Point x Design, Furniture World, Furniture Today, IFDA, Visit High Point, High Point Market Authority, The Media Matters, and WithIt.

Contact: Jane Chero

The Media Matters

[email protected]

856-236-5565

SOURCE The Common Thread for the Cure