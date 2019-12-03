Bid Ops Announces Waitlist for Free Sourcing Enablement Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bid Ops, a startup known for its AI-driven sourcing enablement platform, announced today a waitlist for free users.

Focusing on users who source physical goods, raw materials, packaging, food and ingredients, Bid Ops' empowers modern business teams who need to get better quotes faster.

Until now, supplier partnerships and quote-based negotiations have largely been managed through long email chains and spreadsheets (or enterprise platforms with a hefty price tag).

Starting next week, waitlisted users on the Bid Ops platform will be able to onboard for free and easily organize and manage supplier communication outside of their inboxes.

After months validating the product with Fortune 100 customers, Bid Ops has shown that centralizing and streamlining the request for quotes process can have a tremendous impact on a sourcing team's productivity, as well as overall business service operations.

"One thing all sourcing managers seem to agree on is that the experience of bcc emailing a spreadsheet to a group of suppliers and then getting a dozen different versions back is totally infuriating," says Bid Ops CEO Edmund Zagorin. "By offering free access to a simplified version of the Bid Ops platform, our users can leverage the power of real-time collaboration and build business process momentum that results in faster quotes and better savings."

As an added bonus, top waitlist participants for a free Bid Ops account will be in the running for donations made in their name to one of the following charitable organizations:

Wounded Warrior Project

Humane Society of the United States

Girls Who Code

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Environmental Defense Fund

"This is an exciting step forward for sourcing. So much friction exists between strategic sourcing and managing suppliers, removing the hurdles for our customers to start making an immediate impact at their organization is key," says Evan Godwin, Head of Marketing at Bid Ops. "We know the value that exists in making sure the experience is delightful for suppliers as well. That we're able to involve charities our team is passionate about in this initiative is a huge bonus."

Early waitlist participants can expect access to begin in mid-December. For more information and to join the waitlist, visit www.bidops.com/signup.

About Bid Ops

Bid Ops is a Sourcing Enablement platform for the Modern Business, driving savings by getting better quotes faster. With Fortune 100 customers and impressive case studies, Bid Ops is changing the way businesses partner with suppliers.

