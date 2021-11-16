Bid Ops Recognized in SpendMatters Fall 2021 Sourcing SolutionMap as a Value Leader

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bid Ops Inc, the leader in predictive procurement software, today announced its strong performance in SpendMatters' Fall 2021 SolutionMap for Sourcing .

SpendMatters SolutionMap, the definitive procurement technology benchmark rankings used for evaluating procurement software companies across 12 technology areas by Spend Matters, ranked Bid Ops a Value Leader for small, medium, and large enterprises.

"There are massive untapped opportunities for predictable, repeatable cost savings with resilient, high-performing supplier relationships," said Edmund Zagorin, CEO and Founder of Bid Ops. "We're honored to receive this recognition, and it's a credit to our trailblazing customers who have leveraged Bid Ops to deliver great results to their business stakeholders."

In October, Spend Matters named Bid Ops to its Future 5 list, as well as to its 50 Procurement Providers to Watch list for the second consecutive year.

About Bid Ops

Bid Ops is the only predictive procurement software built to keep your team continuously exceeding targets. Using Bid Ops, you can orchestrate your activities across systems using instant forecasts and real-time collaboration. Predict and win 2-5x faster savings and never get stuck waiting for a KPI report again. Learn more at https://www.bidops.com

