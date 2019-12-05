Bid4Assets' New Asset Hound Tool Transforms Searching for Off-Market Real Estate

SILVER SPRING, Md., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate online auction site Bid4Assets has launched a new free service called Asset Hound, which allows real estate buyers to get instantly matched with off-market properties when they become available for auction, both on and off Bid4Assets' platform.

Users simply create a free profile and customize property criteria, and then receive notifications when matches occur. Asset Hound search filters include geographic area, price range, property type, acreage and more.

Bid4Assets has amassed approximately 750,000 registered users since its inception in 1999.

"When bidders come to the site, most of them already know what kind of property they are looking for," said Jesse Loomis, Bid4Assets' CEO. "Asset Hound is designed to capture those preferences, as broad or specific as they may be, and notify bidders when there are matches available, even if they are not on Bid4Assets."

Asset Hound has already been used by verified users to purchase an "off-the-grid" 40-acre ranch under $10,000 and a cash-flowing rental property under $30,000.

As Bid4Assets specializes in conducting public auctions for the federal government, county tax collectors, bankruptcy attorneys and other non-traditional sellers, most of the property listed on the site is off-market and unavailable anywhere else. Bid4Assets also shares free information on public auctions like live tax foreclosure and foreclosure sales.

"Finding real estate deals today is all about having really good data," said Loomis. "I want Asset Hound to help savvy investors find discounted real estate that isn't sold through traditional means."

About Bid4Assets:

Bid4Assets (http://www.bid4assets.com) is an online auction site based in Silver Spring, Maryland. The privately held company auctions distressed real estate for the federal government, county tax-collectors, financial institutions, bankruptcy attorneys and real estate funds. Bid4Assets has conducted online tax sales for over 90 counties nationwide. Since its inception in 1999, the company has sold more than 100,000 properties nationwide and grossed over a billion dollars in auction sales.

