Bid4Assets Set to Host Property Auction for Thurston County Treasurer

OLYMPIA, Wash., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online auction site Bid4Assets will host an internet-based tax sale for the Thurston County, Washington Treasurer. The Treasurer is required by law to auction properties with property taxes that are three years delinquent. The sale is intended to recover unpaid taxes that local tax districts rely on to provide vital services such as fire protection, roads and schools. Minimum bids in the auction recover the unpaid taxes, fees and collection costs. By bringing the sale online the county is exposing it to a nationwide buyer pool, greatly increasing the chance the properties offered will be returned to the tax rolls.

"Using an online auction makes the most sense for Thurston County," said Jeff Gadman, Thurston County Treasurer. "Our bidders can stay home and bid safely on a computer or mobile device, rather than gathering at the courthouse. Bid4Assets brings a large network of buyers to our auction and their services are completely free for the county. This is a win-win for Thurston County taxpayers."

Online bidding will begin Jan. 4, 2021, at 8:00 AM PT (11:00 AM ET) and will begin closing at staggered times on Jan. 6, 2021. Any amounts bid in excess of the minimum can be claimed by the delinquent property owner. All auctions are no reserve, meaning the highest bid at or above the minimum will win the property. Owners have until the day before the auction to pay delinquent amounts, and any property redeemed before that deadline will be removed from the auction.

"Bid4Assets services have never been as important as they are now," said Jesse Loomis, Bid4Assets' CEO. "Avoiding unnecessary gatherings is the best way to keep people healthy. Our online sales get great results, they make the process easy for bidders and they cost the county nothing. These auctions offer investors an opportunity to bid on a large number of properties, often at discounted prices."

Bidders must register for a free Bid4Assets account and fund a $1,000 deposit before they are able to participate in this sale. Deposits are due by Dec. 31. To view more details about this auction, including a full list of available properties, visit www.bid4assets.com/thurston

About Bid4Assets

Bid4Assets (https://www.bid4assets.com) is an online auction site based in Silver Spring, Md. The privately held company auctions distressed real estate for the federal government, county tax-collectors, financial institutions and real estate funds. Bid4Assets conducts online tax sales for a growing number of counties in Washington, including Benton, Clark, Cowlitz, Island, King, Kitsap, Pierce, Spokane, Thurston, and Yakima. Since its inception in 1999, the company has sold more than 100,000 properties nationwide and grossed over a billion dollars in auction sales.



Media Contact:

Jon Amar

[email protected]

925-270-6511

