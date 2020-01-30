Bid4Assets to Host Online Tax-Defaulted Property Auction for Yuba County Treasurer & Tax Collector's Office

MARYSVILLE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yuba County Treasurer & Tax Collector's Office will utilize Bid4Assets.com to host its online auction tax-defaulted property sale. By bringing the sale online, Yuba County is exposing it to Bid4Assets' national buyer base in order to return a greater amount of distressed properties to the tax rolls. Yuba County has not conducted a tax sale since 2017.

Online bidding will open Feb. 22 with 68 parcels available. Auctions will close at staggered times on Feb. 25 beginning at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET). Properties in the sale include 220 acres at 5024 Highway 20 in Browns Valley starting at $25,000, a two-unit commercial building in Marysville starting at $11,000 and a single-family residential property across the street from Johnson Park Elementary School starting at just $14,000. All auctions in this sale will be no reserve, meaning the highest bid at or above the minimum will win the property.

"We've had a very positive relationship working with Bid4Assets on our tax sales," said Dan M. Mierzwa, Yuba County Treasurer & Tax Collector. "With approximately $2 million outstanding in tax-defaulted parcels, holding an auction is a necessity. We are working diligently to get the parcels redeemed, but if we have to auction any properties, Bid4Assets has a large database of real estate buyers, which will help maximize proceeds for the owners of those properties as well as returning the properties to timely paid standing. Their services come at zero cost to Yuba County and the residents we serve."

"This promises to be an exciting sale that offers our bidders many opportunities to find great property in Yuba County," said Jesse Loomis, CEO of Bid4Assets, Inc. "Bid4Assets is heavily promoting this sale; we're mailing letters to Yuba County landholders, investment property owners and adjoining parcel owners to make sure we're reaching a wide audience of bidders to participate in the auction. If there's a buyer out there for a tax-defaulted property on Bid4Assets, we're going to find them."

Bidders must register a free Bid4Assets account and fund a $2,000 deposit before they can participate in this sale. Deposits are due Feb. 18. To view a list of available properties and additional sale details, visit Bid4Assets.com/Yuba.

Bid4Assets ( http://www.bid4assets.com ) is an online auction site based in Silver Spring, Maryland. The privately held company auctions distressed real estate for the federal government, county tax-collectors, financial institutions and real estate funds. Bid4Assets is particularly active with county governments in California, where it has conducted tax-defaulted property sales for the counties of Los Angeles, San Francisco, Riverside, Santa Barbara, Fresno, Alameda and Sacramento, to name a few. Since its inception in 1999, the company has sold more than 125,000 properties nationwide and grossed over a billion dollars in auction sales.

Contact:

Sean McLaughlin

Bid4Assets Marketing Manager

301-562-3427

sean@bid4assets.com

Over 60 parcels will be available in the sale with minimum bids starting as low as $4,000.

