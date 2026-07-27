bidadoo Launches "SnapShot by bidadoo" Mobile Selling Solution, Empowering Equipment Owners to List Assets in Minutes

SEATTLE, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- bidadoo, the largest and most trusted used equipment and truck auction provider on the world's largest auction marketplace - eBay, today announced the launch of SnapShot by bidadoo. This innovative, mobile-first selling solution acts as an efficient "eBay on-ramp," allowing fleet managers and equipment owners to instantly list machinery for sale directly from their smartphone, maximizing net returns while bypassing traditional transport, 3rd-party inspection fees and scheduling.

SnapShot by bidadoo

Backed by bidadoo's 23 years of online auction expertise, SnapShot by bidadoo addresses a massive pain point for heavy equipment sellers: the high cost, coordination headache, and down-time associated with transporting heavy assets to physical auction yards. With SnapShot by bidadoo, equipment stays on-site and can list on eBay -- the world's largest auction platform -- almost instantly.

"From the start, bidadoo has been a pioneer in the online remarketing space, from our strategic partnership with eBay to the efficiency of our 'Sell-In-Place' model," said Loren Carlson, VP of Sales and Business Development. "SnapShot by bidadoo is the next step in this evolution, acting as an intuitive, high-speed onramp that supercharges our unique platform while paving the way for more exciting selling solutions to come."

"The Snapshot by bidadoo app is intuitive and easy to navigate, providing detailed information that supports efficient decision making," said Terry Sluder, District Service Manager at Sunbelt Rentals. "Additionally, the support team is top-notch, responsive, knowledgeable, and always willing to help when needed."

How It Works: The Five-Step SnapShot Journey

Capture in Minutes: Sellers download the SnapShot by bidadoo mobile app or open a secure inspection link to capture asset details, photos, and video right from the field. No specialized expertise is required.



Optimized by Experts: Once submitted, bidadoo's professional production team reviews the asset details, guarantees data quality, and builds a professional, market-ready listing.



Launch & List: Listings go live on bidadoo and eBay's massive online marketplace. The bidadoo team takes over full management of buyer inquiries, bids, offers, payments, and logistic support.



Global Marketing Reach: Using AI-powered, multi-channel marketing campaigns, assets are pushed to millions of global end-user buyers.



Secure Sale & Pay-out: Following a successful transaction, bidadoo collects the payment, coordinates the logistics and buyer pickup, and quickly distributes secure returns to the seller.

Disrupting the Traditional Auction Model

By keeping equipment on-site (Sell-In-Place) and automating the intake process via mobile technology, SnapShot by bidadoo provides equipment owners with higher net returns and total control over their sales schedule. Furthermore, because bidadoo eliminates the standard 10–15% buyer's premium found at traditional auctions, buyers can put their full purchasing power directly toward their bids, driving higher final sales values for bidadoo sellers.

SnapShot by bidadoo integrates seamlessly with bidadoo's versatile sales models, including their Weekly No-Reserve Auctions, 24/7 Buy It Now Marketplace, and the soon to be announced Fleet Exchange (FleetX) platform.

Equipment owners and fleet managers interested in trying the platform or scheduling a team training session can visit www.bidadoo.com/snapshot for more information or contact bidadoo at [email protected] to get started!

About bidadoo

As eBay's largest and most trusted online auction partner, bidadoo connects sellers to a global network of millions of buyers. bidadoo provides professional remarketing of used construction equipment, rental and municipal fleets, trucks, and other capital assets to many of the world's largest equipment and fleet companies. Check out our weekly online auctions at http://www.bidadoo.com

SOURCE bidadoo