bidadoo Achieves Record Q3, Strengthening Position as Leading Online Auction Platform

SEATTLE, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- bidadoo continued its robust performance in the Third Quarter of 2025, fueled by the industry's ongoing shift toward online auctions and remarketing. Overall sales surged, while key indicators saw even steeper gains: Strategic Account sales and the Buy It Now Marketplace each exploded with a 30% increase. Demand and engagement metrics were also strong with a 10% growth in Average Views per Item and 80% out-of-state/province sales.

"These results underscore bidadoo's advantage in providing a comprehensive, flexible, and global platform designed to maximize returns and simplify the selling and buying process for customers," said Howard Hawk, bidadoo President. "By combining our end‑to‑end remarketing services with the global reach of eBay, we're helping sellers realize stronger outcomes while giving buyers unprecedented access to high‑quality equipment and trucks. While we measure and celebrate record quarters and achievements, we also recognize and celebrate the people and experience behind it. We have the most passionate and experienced team in the industry and continue to grow in support of our customers' demands of an 'easier' and more efficient global marketplace."

"We had an overall great experience working with bidadoo" says Alicea Polette O.B. Hill Trucking & Rigging Co., Inc. "The team was detailed, professional, and clearly focused on protecting both the seller and buyer. They did a great job marketing our company and made it easy to direct people to a single page where all of our equipment was listed together. The sales team was very responsive and hands-on throughout the process, making everything smooth and efficient. Once the auction results came in, the online process for releasing our equipment and sending it to bidadoo was easy to complete, and payment to O.B. Hill was handled promptly. We would definitely recommend bidadoo for anyone looking for a well-managed and transparent auction experience."

bidadoo's Record-Breaking Third Quarter (Q3) 2025 vs. 2024 Featured:



Large Growth Area: 30% Growth in Large / Strategic Account Sales

30% Growth in Large / Strategic Account Sales Convenience: 30% Growth in Buy It Now Marketplace

30% Growth in Buy It Now Marketplace Trust: 80% Out-of-State or Out-of-Province Buyers

80% Out-of-State or Out-of-Province Buyers Proven Platform: 25% Increase in "Straight Consignment"

25% Increase in "Straight Consignment" Audience: Over 20x Views per Item vs. Traditional Auctions

Over 20x Views per Item vs. Traditional Auctions Global: Participation From 166 Countries

Participation From 166 Countries Reach: bidadoo Featured to eBay's Millions of Active Global Buyers

bidadoo Featured to eBay's Millions of Active Global Buyers Visibility: Over 30 Million Social Media Impressions in 2025

Below are some recent sales results by bidadoo, reflecting the trust, scalability, and reach of the bidadoo and eBay marketplaces:

2019 ROADTEC SX-2e 50" Soil Stabilizer Reclaimer - $175,000

2017 Peterbilt 389 Sleeper Truck - $150,300

2021 Komatsu WA380-8 Articulated Wheel Loader - $110,700

2009 Caterpillar D8T Track Crawler Dozer - $103,500

2014 Peterbilt 348 Vactor 2100 Plus Vacuum Truck - $105,700

2021 John Deere 524P Articulated Wheel Loader - $105,100

2019 Komatsu PC360LC-11 Excavator - $82,291

2021 Hitachi ZX225USLC-6 Excavator - $103,000

2021 John Deere 650K XLT Crawler Dozer - $103,600

2015 John Deere 772G AWD Motor Grader - $90,100

2023 Case 621G 4WD Articulating Wheel Loader - $87,300

2022 Caterpillar 299D3XE Skid Steer - $57,700

2019 Midland SPD-8 Double-Sided Self-Propelled Road Widener Paver - $85,100

2021 Link Belt 145X4LC Hydraulic Excavator - $81,390

2015 Caterpillar M313D Mobile Excavator - $50,090

If you would like to explore selling with bidadoo before year-end, and taking advantage of the incredible pricing and demand, contact a bidadoo auction consultant today for an equipment and truck auction appraisal and valuation. If you're interested in viewing the full catalog of items available in this week's auction, or every Tuesday, please go to www.bidadoo.com/auctions .

About bidadoo

bidadoo is the largest and most trusted online auction company on the world's largest auction marketplace, eBay. With eBay's millions of active buyers around the globe, bidadoo provides equipment sellers access to the world's largest online auction marketplace, with its long-term partnership with eBay. bidadoo provides professional remarketing for used construction equipment, rental and municipal fleets, trucks, and other capital assets to many of the world's largest equipment and fleet companies. Check out our weekly online auctions at http://www.bidadoo.com

