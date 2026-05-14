bidadoo Reports Robust Q1 2026 Growth as Online Equipment Remarketing Demand Surges

SEATTLE, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- bidadoo, the largest and most trusted online auction service on eBay for the heavy equipment and commercial truck industry, announced record-breaking results for the first quarter of 2026. Building on its strategic partnership with eBay, bidadoo achieved a 22% year-over-year increase in Sales, underscoring a continued industry shift toward transparent, online-first remarketing solutions. With diesel prices at record highs, buyer's premiums at 10% to 15%, bidadoo's sell-in-place model has buyers and sellers increasingly shifting toward bidadoo's 100% online marketplace. This migration is highlighted by a staggering 41% increase in online visitors year over year.

The first quarter saw significant gains across multiple key performance indicators, driven by increased buyer confidence and a diversifying asset mix.

Sales Growth: Total sales rose 22% jump over Q1 2025.

Rising Asset Values: The Average Item Selling Price saw a 10% increase, reflecting a shift toward higher-value capital assets and a more trusted platform.

Strategic Account Strength: Sales from Strategic Accounts surged 22%, as major rental companies and fleet owners increasingly rely on bidadoo's service capabilities and global reach.

Fixed Price Dominance: Fixed Price Sales or "Buy It Now" items sold nearly doubled at 94% vs. the previous year.

Further, bidadoo's Record-Breaking Q1 2026 By The Numbers vs. 2025:

79% of all items sold ship out of state/province or country.

31% increase in active seller accounts

26% increase in social media traffic

41% increase in North America organic website traffic

website traffic 62% mobile auction participation (phone and tablet)

Expanding Global Reach and Engagement

bidadoo saw a 12% increase in Views per Item, signaling high engagement from its global bidder base. Furthermore, 80% of sales over $10,000 were made to out-of-state buyers, highlighting the platform's ability to move heavy equipment across borders efficiently without the costly need for physical transport equipment to a traditional auction site.

"As we navigated a complex fleet relocation and market consolidation, bidadoo acted as an 'easy button' via a solution with the flexibility to maximize returns," says Michael J Logan, Site Pro Rentals. "Their weekly no-reserve online auction platform, provided optionality and frequency, allowed us to have a foundation of security in our return while also granting us the flexibility to adapt during this process. I look forward to continuing to work with the bidadoo team, as they are a great partner for SitePro Rentals."

"Our Q1 results reflect the industry's growing trust in the bidadoo and eBay marketplace," said Howard Hawk, President of bidadoo. "The 94% growth in our 'Buy It Now' unit sales and the double-digit increase in average selling prices demonstrate that buyers are more comfortable than ever purchasing high-value machinery through our transparent, Verified Condition platform. A 41% uptick in web traffic says it all - buyers and sellers increasingly shifting toward bidadoo's 100% online model."

Sample of equipment sold recently by bidadoo:

2019 Komatsu HM300-5 Articulated Dump Truck - $165,300

2020 Volvo EC300EL Hydraulic Excavator - $125,400

2020 Peterbilt 567 Rollback Truck - $130,656

2024 Jekko SPX328CL Mini Crane - $85,000

2023 JCB 505-20 TC Telescopic Forklift - $45,100

2019 JCB 510-56 Telescopic Forklift - $42,300

2017 Kobelco SK210LC Hydraulic Excavator - $50,599

2016 Caterpillar TL943D Telescopic Reach Forklift - $42,200

2019 JLG 10054 Reach Forklift - $40,100

2019 JCB 3CX Backhoe Tractor - $35,600

2017 Snorkel A46JRT Telescopic Reach Forklift - $25,100

Unlike traditional auction models that charge both sellers and buyers—often taking a combined margin of ~23% —bidadoo offers a more transparent and cost-effective solution with no buyer's premium. This ensures sellers retain more of their equipment's true market value, while buyers can bid with confidence, knowing their final price won't be inflated by additional post-sale commissions. Sellers are increasingly using bidadoo as they continually improve their efficiencies and net returns.

If you are interested in selling with bidadoo in 2026 and taking advantage of the incredible pricing and demand, contact a bidadoo auction consultant today for an equipment and truck auction appraisal and valuation. If you're interested in viewing the full catalog of items available in this week's auction, or every Tuesday, please go to www.bidadoo.com/auctions.

About bidadoo

As eBay's largest and most trusted online auction partner, bidadoo connects sellers to a global network of millions of buyers. bidadoo provides professional remarketing of used construction equipment, rental and municipal fleets, trucks, and other capital assets to many of the world's largest equipment and fleet companies. Check out our weekly online auctions at http://www.bidadoo.com

SOURCE bidadoo