BiddingForGood Surpasses $600 Million Raised for Schools and Nonprofits Through Online Auctions

CLAYMONT, Del., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BiddingForGood, the leading charitable auction community powered by FrontStream, is thrilled to announce a major milestone: over $600 million raised for more than 20,000 schools and nonprofit organizations across North America.

This achievement highlights the growing role of digital fundraising in empowering charities to engage donors, expand their reach, and make a greater impact in their communities.

With a community of 4.4 million philanthropic shoppers, BiddingForGood offers nonprofits a fast and effective way to supercharge their fundraising. Organizations that open their auctions to the BiddingForGood community raise 27% more on average, thanks to increased exposure and participation from generous bidders.

"This $600 million milestone is a testament to the passion of our nonprofit partners and the generosity of their supporters," said Matthew Murphy, CEO of FrontStream. "This is more than a number. We've funded thousands of school trips, revived arts programs, supported families, and advanced missions. We're proud to help schools and charities reach more donors, raise more funds, and do more good."

From classroom enrichment and extracurricular programs, to health, human services, and arts organizations, the funds raised through BiddingForGood auctions have fueled critical initiatives and life-changing work. The platform's user-friendly tools for auction setup, donor communication, and secure payment processing make it a one-stop-shop for simple and successful auctions.

As more fundraisers embrace hybrid and digital channels, BiddingForGood remains a trusted solution for organizations looking to extend their reach and maximize results. Take a tour of BiddingForGood >

