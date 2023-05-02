Bidease Expands Executive Team with Betty Wan as VP of Partnerships

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bidease , a leading mobile AdTech company, has announced that Betty Wan is joining it as Vice President of Partnerships.

In this role, Betty Wan will be responsible for supporting Bidease's growth globally by building and growing solid partnerships in the mobile ecosystem, including SSPs, MMPs, DMPs, BI tools, and others. She will oversee third-party relationships through the entire partnership cycle, ensuring that Bidease's partners are well-supported and their needs are met.

Betty's extensive background in the AdTech industry spans over a decade, most recently serving as Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Liftoff Mobile. Her expertise in mobile advertising will be invaluable to Bidease as we continue to expand our inventory footprint and platform partnerships.

"I'm excited to join Bidease, where I can leverage my experience in partnerships within the mobile ecosystem to help the company deliver fully transparent and value-driven technology solutions that help achieve customer success. As part of this mission, I look forward to building and nurturing strong relationships with our top ecosystem partners," said Wan.

Founded in the USA in 2016 and named one of America's most innovative companies by Fortune in 2023, Bidease is well-positioned to capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunities in the market and provide exceptional service to their clients and partners.

About Bidease

Bidease is a fully transparent demand-side platform for mobile marketers. Its risk-free programmatic performance solutions help the world's biggest brands achieve their performance advertising goals.

Using a combination of proprietary programmatic advertising technology, machine learning, and first-party data, they optimize campaigns across all major mobile formats for desired post-install behaviours at no risk to their clients' bottom line.

The company is on a mission to bring fully transparent, value-driven advertising to the mobile world.

To learn more, visit https://bidease.com/ .

SOURCE Bidease