Biden Taking Stage at 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center Second Step Presidential Justice Forum

COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Vice-President Biden announced he will join all the other Democratic presidential candidates including Senators Warren, Harris, Booker and Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Secretary Julian Castro at the 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College in Columbia, SC, Oct. 25-27, 2019. The forum is being organized by 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center who have invited all presidential candidates to present their criminal justice reform platforms. With the landmark First Step Act passing in late 2018, candidates are being asked: what's the "Second Step?"

"I'm honored to support the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center for their 2nd presidential forum here in Columbia," said Mayor Steve Benjamin. "Criminal Justice reform impacts the fabric of every community in America, and hosting this bipartisan engagement in the capital city sets the stage and tone for the upcoming primary.

"AAMA and The 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center understand the impact Criminal Justice Reform has on families and the economic vitality of our communities. We are excited for a candid conversation that will advance the people we serve and voices we represent," said Hardie Davis, President of the African-American Mayors Association (AAMA).

"The voice of black police are not at the center of conversations related to criminal justice reform. We look forward to an honest conversation about CJR with all of the candidates," said Sonia Pruitt, Chairwoman of the National Black Police Association (NBPA).

The Forum is co-hosted by Mayor Steve Benjamin, AAMA, NBPA, the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials ( NBC-LEO ), and the National Black Caucus of State Legislators ( NBCSL ). Verizon is sponsoring the Forum which will conclude with a straw poll powered by Gauge to vote on the candidate with the best criminal justice reform plan.

The 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center is a bipartisan group of African American mayors, city, county and state officials, prosecutors and defense attorneys, political strategists, community leaders, activists, police chiefs and enforcement executives. It's the only nationwide coalition of black professionals with both Republican and Democratic members focused on criminal justice reform.

