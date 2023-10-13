Biden's New Loan Plan Highlights the Need for Financial Wellness

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Oct, 2023, 18:30 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following President Joe Biden's groundbreaking announcement this summer granting borrowers a 12-month grace period after payments restart, the call for comprehensive financial wellness understanding has never been more evident. In light of this news, ResearchandMarkets.com has added the groundbreaking research report "Financial Wellness 2023" to its portfolio, specifically tailored for business entrepreneurs and managers.

The recent proclamation by the Biden administration emphasises the crucial role of financial literacy in the modern economic landscape. As President of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, Betsy Mayotte, underscores the importance of researching the best possible payment methods, our report comes as a timely solution, addressing the glaring gap in the provision of financial wellness programmes by employers.

The "Financial Wellness 2023" report delves deep into the changing dynamics of the contemporary workplace. While employers have been swift to adapt to the challenges posed by a constrained labour market, offering innovative health, insurance, PTO, family leave, and professional development benefits, there remains a significant void in addressing financial wellness. Beyond conventional retirement schemes, there's a noticeable absence of robust measures that target an employee's financial stability.

For forward-thinking entrepreneurs and managers, our research highlights a golden opportunity amidst economic unpredictability. Providers possess the potential to bolster employee engagement and productivity by addressing financial wellness head-on. Yet, the onus lies in first deciphering what financial wellness truly encompasses.

The report sheds light on potential benefits employers can incorporate into their benefit packages, such as student loan repayment schemes, earned wage access (EWA) programmes, lifestyle savings accounts, and comprehensive financial literacy training. The reluctance of employers to adopt these provisions stems from a lack of understanding of their demand. However, as the recent news about Biden's new income-driven repayment plan, the SAVE plan, illustrates, the time is ripe for a shift in perception and action.

So, what does "Financial Wellness 2023" offer to entrepreneurs and managers?

  • In-depth Analysis: Understand what constitutes financial wellness in today's volatile economic climate.
  • ROI Metrics: Gauge the tangible return on investment linked to financial wellness programmes.
  • Strategies for Adoption: Practical insights on how to propel employee utilisation of financial wellness schemes.
  • Comprehensive Overview: A detailed look at the business advantages of supporting financial wellness, from enhanced employee loyalty to improved productivity.

In an era where the Biden administration pushes for lenient loan terms and affordable repayment plans, the mandate for businesses to prioritise their employees' financial well-being is clear. The "Financial Wellness 2023" report serves as a beacon for businesses eager to stay ahead of the curve, ensuring their employees aren't merely surviving but thriving in these uncertain times.

For those keen on ensuring their businesses are not only profitable but also nurturing environments that foster genuine care for employees' financial futures, the report is an indispensable tool. Equip yourself with the knowledge, strategies, and confidence to make financial wellness a cornerstone of your business model.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkusvh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Rising Demand for Parachutes in Adventure Sports and Defense Boosts Global Market to 2028

Rising Demand for Parachutes in Adventure Sports and Defense Boosts Global Market to 2028

The "Parachute Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
Global Rigid Foam Insulation Market Poised for 5.4% CAGR Growth by 2028

Global Rigid Foam Insulation Market Poised for 5.4% CAGR Growth by 2028

The "Rigid Foam Insulation Market By Material (Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PE, PP, PVC), By Application (Thermal, Hybrid, Acoustic), By End-User and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.