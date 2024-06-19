Bidets Market size is set to grow by USD 1.71 billion from 2024-2028, increasing old age population worldwide to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bidets market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.71 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period. Increasing old age population worldwide is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising innovation in smart bidets. However, limited awareness about bidets poses a challenge. Key market players include 2GoProducts LLC, Bemis Manufacturing Co., Brondell Inc., CleanSense Bidet, Duravit AG, Eczacibasi Holding AS, Geberit International AG, GWA Group Ltd., Infinity Bidet, Kohler Co., LAUFEN Bathrooms AG, LIXIL Corp., Noken Design, Panasonic Holdings Corp., RinseWorks Inc., Roca Sanitario SA, Taihe Sanitary wares Products Co. Ltd., Toto Ltd., Villeroy and Boch AG, and Xiamen Soothingware Sanitary Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global bidets market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Floor mounted and Wall mounted), Technology (Conventional bidets and Electronic bidets), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled 2GoProducts LLC, Bemis Manufacturing Co., Brondell Inc., CleanSense Bidet, Duravit AG, Eczacibasi Holding AS, Geberit International AG, GWA Group Ltd., Infinity Bidet, Kohler Co., LAUFEN Bathrooms AG, LIXIL Corp., Noken Design, Panasonic Holdings Corp., RinseWorks Inc., Roca Sanitario SA, Taihe Sanitary wares Products Co. Ltd., Toto Ltd., Villeroy and Boch AG, and Xiamen Soothingware Sanitary Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global bidets market is experiencing growth due to the increasing popularity of smart bidets. These advanced devices offer automatic seat and water temperature control, water conservation, and pressure adjustment. They cater to the needs of an aging population by enhancing bathroom accessibility and comfort. Smart bidets can be integrated with home systems and health monitoring devices, making them a desirable investment for those seeking convenience and personal hygiene solutions.

The bidet market is experiencing significant growth with increasing popularity of convenience and personal hygiene. Components such as sensors, pumps, and valves are key trends in this industry. Travel bidets are also gaining traction due to their portability. Plumbing and installation services are essential for proper bidet function. Residual moisture and cleanliness are important considerations for users. Companies are focusing on improving design and functionality to cater to diverse consumer needs. Urbanization and rising disposable income are driving demand for bidets in both residential and commercial sectors. Overall, the bidet market is poised for continued expansion in the coming years.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The global bidets market faces a significant obstacle in the form of limited user awareness. A large portion of the world's population is uninformed about bidets and their advantages. In developing countries, this issue is particularly prevalent. Without understanding the benefits of bidets, potential buyers remain unconvinced. Consequently, insufficient knowledge about bidets hinders market expansion during the forecast period.

The bidet market faces several challenges in the composition and treatment of bids. Urbanization and hygiene concerns have led to an increasing demand for modern bidet systems. However, the high cost of installation and maintenance, as well as the need for constant water supply, pose significant challenges. Additionally, the availability of alternative hygiene solutions, such as wet wipes and toilet paper, limits the market growth. Commerccial and residential properties, particularly in regions with high population density, are the primary target markets. The market is also witnessing a trend towards portable and compact bidet systems, which address the installation and water supply challenges. The market is expected to grow, driven by consumer preferences for cleanliness and convenience. However, the industry must address the cost and maintenance issues to fully capitalize on this trend.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This bidets market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Floor mounted

1.2 Wall mounted Technology 2.1 Conventional bidets

2.2 Electronic bidets Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Floor mounted- The bidet market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing consumer awareness and preference for hygiene and comfort. Businesses are responding by introducing innovative bidet products, such as electric and portable bidets, to cater to diverse customer needs. Effective marketing strategies and competitive pricing are also key factors driving market expansion. Overall, the bidet industry presents significant opportunities for growth in the personal care sector.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The bidets market encompasses a range of innovative bathroom fixtures, including smart toilet seats and electronic bidet seats. These advanced products offer features such as heated seats, automatic dryers, and integrated bidet functions, prioritizing personal hygiene and skincare. House upgrading and refurbishment projects often incorporate these modern plumbing fixtures, catering to contemporary bathroom designs in various sectors, including hospitality, corporates, and tourism. Customized toilet seats and various bidet styles, such as wall-mounted, floor-mounted, and pedestal, further expand the market's offerings. Toilet paper remains a traditional alternative, but the shift towards smart toilets and electronic bidets signifies a growing emphasis on personal health, aesthetics, and overall bathroom experience.

Market Research Overview

The bidets market refers to the industry that produces and supplies bidet seats and systems for personal hygiene. These innovative products offer a more efficient and cleaner alternative to traditional toilet paper. Bidets come in various types, including electric, non-electric, and portable models. They are equipped with features such as warm water temperature control, adjustable water pressure, and oscillating nozzles for a more thorough cleanse. The bidets market is driven by factors such as increasing consumer awareness of personal hygiene, an aging population, and the convenience and health benefits offered by bidet seats. Additionally, advancements in technology continue to enhance the functionality and design of bidets, making them an increasingly popular choice for households worldwide.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Floor Mounted



Wall Mounted

Technology

Conventional Bidets



Electronic Bidets

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio