Bidets market to grow by USD 1,563.16 million from 2022 to 2027: The increasing old age population worldwide drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bidets Market is estimated to grow by USD 1,563.16 million during 2022-2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.93%. APAC will contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Developing nations like India, and China are influencing the revenue generated from the bidet market. Furthermore, factors such as the price-sensitive nature of Asian consumers, a majority of the population is reluctant to spend on such types of bidets. Hence, such factors boost the bidet market in the region during the forecast period.

Global Bidets Market

The bidets market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

The increasing old age population worldwide drives the bidet market. These fixtures prove to be a convenience for people who are unable to stand or sit for long hours in a shower, leading to market growth. Generally, the elderly requiring assistance to maintain cleanliness and personal hygiene are significantly contributing to the high demand for bidets. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the bidets market during the forecast period.

Limited awareness about bidets challenges the growth of the market during the forecast period. In developing countries, there is a lack of awareness about the many benefits of bidets among a certain population. Thus, the lack of awareness, there is not much growth in the adoption of bidets across different cohorts of consumers, resulting in low sales of bidets. Hence, such challenges impede the market growth of bidets during the forecast period.

The rising adaption of self-cleaning nozzle bidets is an emerging bidet market trend. Owing to the prolonged USAge of a bidet, the nozzle attached to a bidet gets blocked and requires cleaning for the uninterrupted functioning of the bidet. Various vendors in the market have designed a new type of bidet that can clean their nozzles automatically without the user intervening manually. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the bidet market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

The bidets market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including 2GoProducts LLC, Bemis Manufacturing Co., Brondell Inc., CleanSense Bidet, Duravit AG, Eczacibasi Holding AS, Geberit International AG, GWA Group Ltd., Infinity Bidet, Kohler Co., LAUFEN Bathrooms AG, LIXIL Corp., Noken Design, Panasonic Holdings Corp., RinseWorks Inc., Roca Sanitario SA, Taihe Sanitary wares Products Co. Ltd., Toto Ltd., Villeroy and Boch AG, and Xiamen Soothingware Sanitary Co. Ltd.

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (floor-mounted and wall-mounted), technology (conventional bidets and electronic bidets), and geography ( APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth by the floor-mounted segment will be significant during the forecast period. Although floor-mounted bidets are cheaper than wall-mounted bidets, it is tedious to maintain cleanliness around floor-mounted bidets as the floor area surrounding these bidets is not easily accessible to clean. As floor-mounted bidets are significantly cheaper and more affordable compared to wall-mounted bidets. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Bidets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,563.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 2GoProducts LLC, Bemis Manufacturing Co., Brondell Inc., CleanSense Bidet, Duravit AG, Eczacibasi Holding AS, Geberit International AG, GWA Group Ltd., Infinity Bidet, Kohler Co., LAUFEN Bathrooms AG, LIXIL Corp., Noken Design, Panasonic Holdings Corp., RinseWorks Inc., Roca Sanitario SA, Taihe Sanitary wares Products Co. Ltd., Toto Ltd., Villeroy and Boch AG, and Xiamen Soothingware Sanitary Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

