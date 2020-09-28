BidExecs Launches First-Ever Business Development and Proposal Management Franchise Solution

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by an ambitious, female industry veteran, BidExecs Franchising – a first-of-its-kind, global business development and proposal management solutions franchise – has emerged as the frontrunner in the multi-trillion segment, saturating markets throughout the United States with a new franchise opportunity.

Responding to marketplace demand, a team of experienced business leaders have launched the nation's first-and-only franchise in the professional contracting sector.

BidExecs' Chief Executive Officer, Reena Bhatia, founded the company based on the success of her existing proposal management company, ProposalHelper. BidExecs offers franchising opportunity for entrepreneurs in both business development and proposal solutions in the commercial and public sectors.

"Historically, there has been no consistency in the proposal and bid industry – independent consultants are overworked and struggle to scale their business," said Reena Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer of BidExecs. "BidExecs offers a comprehensive business model for entrepreneurs wanting to start their own lucrative business in the contracting practice. This is an incredible opportunity to get in on the ground floor of the booming proposal management industry, filling demand for a convenient and consistent service that's been long overdue to individual contractors and businesses alike."

Today, the brand is seeking qualified, active, and engaged entrepreneurs who are eager to dive into the world of franchising. BidExecs plans its initial franchise development push in North Carolina and Virginia. Additional target markets include filling key DMAs throughout the Southeastern region.

If you are interested in franchising or want more information on BidExecs Franchising, visit www.bidexecsfranchising.com.

About BidExecs

Founded by Reena Bhatia in 2020, BidExecs Franchising is a leading, global business development and proposal management solutions franchise. Headquartered in Fairfax County, Virginia, BidExecs is the nation's first business development and proposal management company, offering companies ways to identify and qualify the right opportunity to pursue, conceptualize the best-fit technical solutions and technical writing, to implementing a systematic full lifecycle proposal management process. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit www.bidexecsfranchising.com or contact us at call 1-(866) THE-EXEC (1-866-843-3932).

