Bidi Vapor Initiates Legal Challenge of FDA's Marketing Denial Orders for its Flavored ENDS

"Bidi Vapor stands behind its PMTAs, which we believe meet the Tobacco Control Act's public health standards, as well as our stringent youth-access prevention measures and commitment to mature, adult-focused marketing," said Niraj Patel, the Company's CEO. "We anticipated that FDA would follow its own guidance and procedures, and were looking forward to working with the Agency to respond to any questions regarding our applications, as FDA said it would do," Patel added. "Unfortunately, FDA is now taking a totally different approach and denying filed PMTAs for flavored ENDS without completing its scientific review and giving companies a chance to respond to any issues raised by FDA. Forcing our products off the market will be a real blow to the millions of adults who enjoy flavored BIDI® Sticks in lieu of combusted cigarettes."

While Bidi Vapor remains committed to regulatory compliance and the premarket review process and is forging ahead with its planned studies to support its PMTAs, the Company is also challenging the legality of the MDO.

In its Petition for Review filed on September 29, 2021, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, attorneys for Bidi Vapor are seeking judicial review of the MDO under the Tobacco Control Act (TCA), the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), as well as the U.S. Constitution. The Company is seeking a determination that the MDO "is arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, or otherwise not in accordance with the law, as well as contrary to constitutional right and in excess of statutory jurisdiction, authority, or limitations, or short of statutory right." Accordingly, Bidi Vapor has requested the appellate court to vacate the MDO, and provide such additional relief as may be appropriate, including such relief as necessary to ensure that Bidi may continue to market the products subject to the MDO to its adult customers.

Regarding the litigation, Patel noted, "We believe in science-based regulation of ENDS and hope the courts will require FDA to adhere to the law as it reviews our PMTAs."

ABOUT BIDI VAPOR

Based in Melbourne, Florida, Bidi Vapor maintains a commitment to responsible marketing, supporting age-verification standards and sustainability through its BIDI® Cares recycling program. The Company's premiere device, the BIDI® Stick, is a premium product made with medical-grade components, a UL-certified battery, and technology designed to deliver a consistent vaping experience for adults 21 and over. Bidi Vapor is also adamant about strict compliance with all federal, state, and local guidelines and regulations. At Bidi Vapor, innovation is key to our mission, with the BIDI® Stick promoting environmental sustainability, while providing a unique vaping experience to adult smokers.

