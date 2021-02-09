Bidi® Vapor Receives FDA PMTA Acceptance Letter for all 11 Bidi® Stick Products

Bidi® Vapor Receives PMTA Acceptance Letter for all 11 Bidi® Stick Products Tweet this

"It has always been our goal to provide a premium vape experience as an option to traditional, combustible tobacco that meets the needs of every adult smoker, age 21 and older," said Niraj Patel, the president and CEO of Bidi® Vapor and Kaival Brands, Melbourne, Fla. "We couldn't be more pleased that we are one step further in achieving this goal."

The acceptance letter covers all 11 flavors in the Bidi® Stick family of products, as detailed in Bidi® Vapor's PMTA submission, Patel said. "We look forward to working with FDA during the filing and substantive review of the PMTAs, and further demonstrating the uncompromising product quality Bidi® Vapor brings, as evidenced by our recent distribution announcement with H.T. Hackney," says Eric Mosser, COO, Kaival Brands. "Moving to the filing and, we anticipate, to the substantive review phase of the PMTA process is where our months of extensive data collection, investment and hard work assembling 285,000 pages of science-based evidence will pay off," Patel concluded. "Receipt of the acceptance letter is a major step, as we await the FDA's filing letter and then substantive review of our products."

As the category leader, we have always assumed responsibility to the communities we serve. Bidi® Vapor and Kaival Brands displayed their steadfast commitment to community and integrity by recently engaging in a complete overhaul in packaging, branding and labeling of the product to go above and beyond the industry standards and FDA guidelines and requirements.

Bidi Vapor maintains a commitment to responsible marketing, supporting age-verification standards and sustainability through its Bidi™ Cares recycling program. The company's premiere device, the Bidi® Stick, is a premium product made with medical-grade components, a UL-certified battery and technology designed to deliver a consistent vaping experience for adult smokers. Bidi Vapor is also adamant about compliance with all federal, state, and local guidelines and regulations. For more information, visit www.bidivapor.com.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc., Grant, Fla., is a company focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature and dominant brands in their respective markets.

Our vision is to develop internally, acquire, own, or exclusively distribute these innovative products and grow each into dominant market-share brands with superior quality and recognizable innovation.

Learn more about Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc., at www.kaivalbrands.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are statements other than historical facts that frequently use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "position," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," and similar words. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Although we believe that the plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions, or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in such statements.

