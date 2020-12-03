BidIndustrial.com Now Auctioning Your Chance To Produce Your Own Electricity And Go Off The Grid

"It's a shame because their product is excellent and really works," said George Cunningham, BidIndustrial.com, LLC auctioneer and appraiser. "They really come in handy for construction work, disaster relief, and are a big hit among preppers."

"You'll no longer need to rely on the power company during blackouts or natural disasters."

By order of the US Bankruptcy Court, Phoenix auction company BidIndustrial.com, will be selling these mobile solar generator trailers in a series of online auctions at various locations nationwide, with nearly one-third of the remaining inventory located in California alone.

"This is a unique opportunity to buy one or several of these mobile solar generators at a fraction of the cost to build. You'll no longer need to rely on the power company during blackouts or natural disasters," said George Cunningham.

Online auctions are currently underway, with units up for bid right now at Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Daytona International Raceway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Locations in California include Benicia, Sacramento and Murrieta.

All auctions are conducted online and held in cooperation with Cunningham & Associates, Inc. "Our online bidding system is super easy to navigate, really making it convenient to bid from anywhere," said Cunningham.

You can see specific auction dates and locations online at BidIndustrial.com. For more information or to request video and/or an interview showing these solar trailers in use, contact George Cunningham 602-469-4635 / [email protected].

Contact: George Cunningham

[email protected]

602-469-4635

SOURCE BidIndustrial.com

