BidItUp, Fram Fram, and Corporate Assets Announce Private Treaty Sale of Complete Dexter Stamping Facility in Tennessee -- Over $50 Million in New Equipment Cost
Nov 10, 2025, 08:34 ET
MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BidItUp Auctions Worldwide, in partnership with Fram Fram and Corporate Assets Inc., proudly announces the exclusive private treaty sale of the complete Dexter Stamping facility, a premier automotive manufacturing operation located in Tennessee. Representing more than $50,000,000 in new equipment cost, this offering presents a rare opportunity to acquire a fully equipped, late-model, turnkey stamping and wire-forming facility with a proven legacy of performance and precision.
A Legacy of Automotive Excellence Since 1955
Founded in 1955, Dexter Stamping has long been recognized as a Tier 1 and Tier 2 supplier to leading automotive OEMs and system integrators worldwide. From fuel and turbo actuator systems to braking, lighting, and safety restraint components, Dexter's engineering expertise and manufacturing precision have made it a trusted partner to some of the industry's most respected brands.
A Turnkey Manufacturing Operation
The Dexter Stamping facility features a comprehensive lineup of advanced production and quality assets, including:
- Heavy-Duty Press Lineup
AIDA 700-ton press with Dallas Industries feedline
Minster 1200-ton, 600-ton, 400-ton, and 300-ton presses
Multiple servo roll feeders, feedlines, and Formtek SMXIV24 roll feed systems
- Robotic Welding & Automation
Roueche resistance welders
Accubilt and Southeastern Technology robotic weld cells
Accushuttle MIG welding automation and Lincoln robotic stations
- Wire & Tube Forming Systems
AIM Accuform and Single Head CNC Benders
Multi-Head Wire Benders (i4-S16)
UTE Double Stack Bender Cells with custom automation and conveyors
- Tool Room & Quality Control Lab
Wenzel Xorbit 8.10.7 CMM and Romer Absolute Arm
Bridgeport mills, Chevalier surface grinders, Lucifer heat treat furnace
Hardness testers, digital microscopes, and precision inspection systems
Backed by robust plant infrastructure — including overhead cranes, compressors, and modern electrical systems — this facility is ready for immediate production or ideal for a strategic acquisition and expansion.
A Statement from Leadership
"This is a remarkable opportunity for a manufacturer or investor to acquire a fully operational, world-class stamping and wire-forming facility with an exceptional equipment lineup and a legacy of reliability," said Tara Shaikh, CEO of BidItUp Auctions Worldwide.
"Dexter Stamping has been a cornerstone of American automotive manufacturing for nearly 70 years. We're proud to partner with Fram Fram and Corporate Assets to make this outstanding operation available to the global market through a private treaty sale."
Private Treaty Sale Now Open
Private inspections and detailed equipment lists are available upon request.
Interested parties are encouraged to contact:
Tara Shaikh, CEO, BidItUp Auctions Worldwide
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (818) 508-7034
www.BidItUp.com
BidItUp Auctions Worldwide is a global leader in industrial asset management, specializing in live and online auctions, private treaty sales, and valuations across manufacturing and technology sectors.
Media Contact:
