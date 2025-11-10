BidItUp, Fram Fram, and Corporate Assets Announce Private Treaty Sale of Complete Dexter Stamping Facility in Tennessee -- Over $50 Million in New Equipment Cost

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BidItUp Auctions Worldwide, in partnership with Fram Fram and Corporate Assets Inc., proudly announces the exclusive private treaty sale of the complete Dexter Stamping facility, a premier automotive manufacturing operation located in Tennessee. Representing more than $50,000,000 in new equipment cost, this offering presents a rare opportunity to acquire a fully equipped, late-model, turnkey stamping and wire-forming facility with a proven legacy of performance and precision.

Complete Turnkey Operation of Dexter Stamping Company, a premier Tier 1 and Tier 2 supplier serving the global automotive industry Dexter Stamping - Private Treaty Sale - World-Class Precision Manufacturer, Producing Complex, Tightly-Toleranced Metal Stampings/Assemblies for the Automotive Industry

A Legacy of Automotive Excellence Since 1955

Founded in 1955, Dexter Stamping has long been recognized as a Tier 1 and Tier 2 supplier to leading automotive OEMs and system integrators worldwide. From fuel and turbo actuator systems to braking, lighting, and safety restraint components, Dexter's engineering expertise and manufacturing precision have made it a trusted partner to some of the industry's most respected brands.

A Turnkey Manufacturing Operation

The Dexter Stamping facility features a comprehensive lineup of advanced production and quality assets, including:

Heavy-Duty Press Lineup AIDA 700-ton press with Dallas Industries feedline

Minster 1200-ton, 600-ton, 400-ton, and 300-ton presses

Multiple servo roll feeders, feedlines, and Formtek SMXIV24 roll feed systems

Robotic Welding & Automation Roueche resistance welders

Accubilt and Southeastern Technology robotic weld cells

Accushuttle MIG welding automation and Lincoln robotic stations

Wire & Tube Forming Systems AIM Accuform and Single Head CNC Benders

Multi-Head Wire Benders (i4-S16)

UTE Double Stack Bender Cells with custom automation and conveyors

Tool Room & Quality Control Lab Wenzel Xorbit 8.10.7 CMM and Romer Absolute Arm

Bridgeport mills, Chevalier surface grinders, Lucifer heat treat furnace

Hardness testers, digital microscopes, and precision inspection systems

Backed by robust plant infrastructure — including overhead cranes, compressors, and modern electrical systems — this facility is ready for immediate production or ideal for a strategic acquisition and expansion.

A Statement from Leadership

"This is a remarkable opportunity for a manufacturer or investor to acquire a fully operational, world-class stamping and wire-forming facility with an exceptional equipment lineup and a legacy of reliability," said Tara Shaikh, CEO of BidItUp Auctions Worldwide.

"Dexter Stamping has been a cornerstone of American automotive manufacturing for nearly 70 years. We're proud to partner with Fram Fram and Corporate Assets to make this outstanding operation available to the global market through a private treaty sale."

Private Treaty Sale Now Open

Private inspections and detailed equipment lists are available upon request.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact:

Tara Shaikh, CEO, BidItUp Auctions Worldwide

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (818) 508-7034

www.BidItUp.com

BidItUp Auctions Worldwide is a global leader in industrial asset management, specializing in live and online auctions, private treaty sales, and valuations across manufacturing and technology sectors.

SOURCE BidItUp Auctions Worldwide