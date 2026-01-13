BidItUp to Host Landmark 8-Day Auction of Production-Ready Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturing Assets from XALT Energy

MIDLAND, Mich. and AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BidItUp, a leading industrial asset auctioneer and industrial disposition partner, today announced a landmark 8-day online and live virtual auction featuring the manufacturing and R&D assets of XALT Energy, a U.S.-based lithium-ion battery manufacturer serving electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage system (ESS) markets.

The eight-day event includes assets from XALT Energy's 400,000-square-foot manufacturing campus in Midland, Michigan, as well as its R&D and prototype operations in Auburn Hills, encompassing the full lifecycle of lithium-ion battery development-from pilot and testing through high-volume production. thyssenkrupp (TK) automated production line

Spanning two major Michigan facilities, the auction presents a rare opportunity to acquire late-model, production-proven battery manufacturing, automation, and laboratory systems—many available under power—allowing buyers to bypass long lead times, capital constraints, and global supply-chain delays associated with new equipment.

"This auction represents a unique convergence of scale, sophistication, and immediacy," said Tara Shaikh, CEO of BidItUp. "These are highly engineered systems that supported real-world battery production. For manufacturers, integrators, and technology-driven buyers, this offering provides a faster, more capital-efficient path to deploy or expand lithium-ion manufacturing capabilities."

Auction Details

Event Duration: 8 Days

8 Days Bidding Format: Live Virtual Webcast & Timed Online Auction

Live Virtual Webcast & Timed Online Auction Inspections: By Appointment Only

Asset Locations

Manufacturing Facility: Midland, MI

Midland, MI R&D & Prototype Facility: Auburn Hills, MI

Highlights Include

Automated lithium-ion production assets from Tesla Manz and a ThyssenKrupp battery production line (under power), Bühler and Hitachi slurry mixing systems, G&G Lamistar coating lines, Kokam stacking equipment, more than 40 industrial robots from FANUC, ABB, and KUKA, extensive environmental testing chambers, battery cyclers, power and rectifier systems, and complete plant and facility infrastructure.

All assets are sold As-Is, Where-Is. Registration and full auction details are available at www.biditup.com.

Media & Buyer Contact

Jake Freedlander

(724) 766-5632

[email protected]

SOURCE BidItUp Auctions