BidMind by Fiksu Taps Pixalate to confront Ad Fraud in Connected TV/OTT

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BidMind by Fiksu, a Connected TV/OTT advertising platform, has chosen Pixalate, a global ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform, to combat invalid traffic (IVT) in OTT/CTV advertising.

By utilizing Pixalate's pre-bid ad fraud detection and measurement solutions, BidMind customers will gain access to high-quality inventory while maintaining brand safety. Pixalate is accredited by the Media Rating Council, Inc. (MRC) for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and OTT/CTV advertising. BidMind customers will also continue to be supported by Fiksu's traffic quality algorithms.

OTT/CTV advertising is developing by leaps and bounds, and so are the malicious methods used by fraudsters to steal marketers' investments and prevent ads from reaching their target audience. A recent Pixalate study found that IVT in programmatic OTT/CTV advertising remained around 20% throughout 2020. The anti-ad fraud solutions provided by Pixalate help detect IVT and avoid low-quality inventory so that marketers can be confident that ads are viewed by real people alongside relevant content.

"Our top priority is the reduction of ad fraud, which threatens campaign efficiency and brand safety. We aim to provide the most efficient media buying experience for our customers by utilizing technology that helps marketers easily run and control advertising campaigns while maintaining a high standard of quality. Apart from this, BidMind by Fiksu strives to achieve a fraud-free experience for every advertiser, and we believe that, together with the proprietary ad fraud detection tools from Pixalate, we will achieve the quality level our customers deserve. Cooperation with Pixalate will help us take media buying to the next level making advertisers sure that every dollar of the ad campaign will pay off, and that fraudulent traffic will be reduced," said Anna Kuzmenko, COO at Fiksu.

About BidMind by Fiksu

BidMind by Fiksu is a self-serve CTV advertising platform, launched by Fiksu, a renowned, cross-environment programmatic DSP. Its transparent reporting and measurability help track the performance of advertising campaigns and provide exceptional CTV ad placement. BidMind allows marketers to cooperate only with premium partners and get full control of ad campaigns for higher conversion rates and increased brand awareness.

About Pixalate

Pixalate, a global ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform, works with brands and platforms to prevent invalid traffic and improve ad inventory quality. We offer the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and OTT/CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and OTT/CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

More at https://fiksu.com/bidmind-by-fiksu-taps-pixalate-to-confront-ad-fraud-in-connected-tv-ott

SOURCE BidMind by Fiksu

Related Links

http://https://fiksu.com

