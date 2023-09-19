BidOut Achieves SOC2 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security

News provided by

BidOut

19 Sep, 2023, 08:41 ET

HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BidOut, the leading energy procurement platform, is proud to announce the successful achievement of SOC2 (System and Organization Controls 2) certification. This significant milestone underscores BidOut's unwavering dedication to the highest standards of data security and compliance.

Continue Reading
BidOut Logo
BidOut Logo
BidOut SOC2
BidOut SOC2

The SOC2 certification demonstrates BidOut's commitment to safeguarding the confidential information of its clients and partners, ensuring the integrity, availability, and confidentiality of data. This achievement reaffirms the company's pledge to maintaining the utmost transparency, security, and trust in its operations.

SOC2 is a rigorous auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) that evaluates a company's controls and procedures related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data. The successful completion of the SOC2 audit highlights BidOut's ability to meet and exceed industry best practices in data security.

Rodney D. Giles, CEO of BidOut, expressed his enthusiasm for this significant achievement, stating: "We are thrilled to announce our SOC2 certification, which is a testament to the dedication of our team to ensure the highest level of data security for our clients. We understand the critical importance of data protection in today's digital landscape and will continue to prioritize the security and privacy of our customers' information."

BidOut's commitment to achieving SOC2 certification demonstrates its proactive approach to security and compliance. This certification will provide clients with even greater confidence in the company's ability to handle sensitive data securely and maintain the highest industry standards.

For more information about BidOut and its SOC2 certification, please visit https://www.bidout.app

About BidOut, Inc:
BidOut is the leading procurement platform in the energy industry. BidOut was formed out of the basic need for one platform that streamlines the procurement process and connects service providers directly to the buyers. BidOut's mission is to put more control in the hands of the suppliers and streamline the bidding process for engineering, supply chain, and procurement on one easy-to-use platform. BidOut was formed in 2020 and is venture-backed by: Ascent Energy Ventures & Leazar Capital, among many other industry veterans. BidOut is focused on all-things-procurement for the oil & gas industry.

Media Contact:
Rodney D. Giles
281-782-5332
[email protected]

SOURCE BidOut

Also from this source

BidOut Continues Growth, Announces American Energy Management Partnership

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.