Bidpath Inc. Unveils AuctionPay: Revolutionizing Online Auction Payments

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bidpath Inc., a leading provider of global online auction software, proudly announces the launch of AuctionPay, a cutting-edge payments platform designed to revolutionize auction payments. With a focus on efficiency, security, and user-centric design, AuctionPay focuses on efficiency, security, and user-centric design to empower auctioneers and organizations with streamlined merchant services.

Client-Centric Innovation

Bidpath prioritizes client needs, developing AuctionPay to address industry challenges like high transaction fees and limited flexibility. The platform aims to dispel misconceptions about high-risk profiles associated with auctioneers.

Empowering Businesses Through AuctionPay

AuctionPay simplifies payment processing, offering affordability and efficiency to enhance core operations. By ensuring a seamless and secure payment process, Bidpath aims to help boost bidder participation and reduce transaction fees for improved cost-effectiveness.

Key Features of AuctionPay Include:

Intuitive interface for easy navigation

Streamlined transaction management for operational efficiency

Scalability to support business growth

Cutting-edge payments technology with real-time fraud detection

Setting Us Apart

AuctionPay is a product of Bidpath's meticulous in-house development with a dedicated team of developers and 24/7 support. This approach provides full control over the payments process from checkout to deposit, empowering both Bidpath and auctioneers with unparalleled autonomy.

Ensuring Security and Trust

Security is paramount in AuctionPay's design, employing advanced encryption and fraud prevention measures. As a PCI DSS certified platform, it adheres strictly to industry security standards to protect payment data within a secure environment.

Granting Accessibility and Flexibility

AuctionPay caters to online and in-person payments by accepting major credit cards and ACH payments (ACH functionality coming in 2024). Robust backend dashboards offer comprehensive transaction oversight for all users.

Seamless Transition with AuctionPay

Transitioning to AuctionPay is effortless. Irrespective of your current bidding platform or auction software, our platform seamlessly integrates into your workflow.

Bidpath's CEO, Adam Alexander, expressed enthusiasm about the platform's launch, stating, "AuctionPay reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence in the auction industry. Our platform is designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses and organizations, providing a secure, efficient, and user-friendly payment experience."

For businesses looking to elevate their auction payment processes, AuctionPay is now available. Delve deeper into the platform's featuresby visiting https://www.auctionpay.net or contacting [email protected].

