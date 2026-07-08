Biel Crystal Wins the World's Preeminent Design Award, Red Dot Product Design of the Year 2026

HONG KONG, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biel Crystal Holding Limited (Biel Crystal) has been awarded the prestigious honorary title "Red Dot: Product Design of the Year" for 2026 at the internationally renowned Red Dot Design Award competition organized by Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Germany. This award is used to recognize outstanding design products that have proved themselves through consistently innovative, top-class design quality and have set the highest standards of design excellence.

BIEL Crystal's Award-Winning Designs

Reddot official website screenshot（https://www.red-dot.org/project/witch-cloak-ultra-hard-coating-89285）

BIEL Crystal's award-winning design is the "Witch Cloak" Ultra-Hard Coating, a smartphone glass cover technology developed in partnership with Honor Device Co., Ltd. This breakthrough cover glass is now featured on Honor's latest Magic V5 foldable smartphone.

"Witch Cloak" Ultra-Hard Coating, by virtue of its exclusive 4,000-layer structure, achieves a comprehensive upgrade across 6 key dimensions (impact resistance/scratch resistance/wear resistance/fingerprint resistance/slimness/smoothness).

Employing ultra-hard layers, the product boasts a Mohs hardness of over 7, offering impact/scratch resistance 10 times greater than that of its traditional counterparts—easily tackling daily impact and wear. It also incorporates multiple anti-reflective layers, improving light transmittance while reducing light reflectivity to minimize glare for high clarity even under strong light. A durable anti-fingerprint layer can withstand 15,000 friction cycles—3 times the industry standard—efficiently resisting fingerprints and oil stains to maintain a clean screen over time. Additionally, the application of nano-level polishing technology results in a friction coefficient of just 0.02, thereby facilitating smooth operation.

Co-Developing Companies: Honor Device Co., Ltd. & BIEL Crystal Holding Limited

Manufacturer: BIEL Crystal Holding Limited

Designers: Dengkui Miao, Qiuqun Chen, Simon Yeung, Jianbiao Wang, Jianxiang Huang, Dongjun Hou, Xiaohua Bian, Kai Ding, Deen He

About BIEL Crystal

As a global leader in exterior structure and module solutions for smart devices, BIEL Crystal serves a wide range of industries. Its advanced components are essential to consumer electronics, smart wearables, AR/VR glasses, and next-generation automotive applications. This trust is reflected in its long-standing partnerships with industry pioneers such as Apple, Samsung, Meta, and Tesla.

With more than 36 years of technological innovation and excellent management, BIEL Crystal has become a large technology innovation group with 9 advanced production bases worldwide, with a total investment of over $70 billion, covering a total area of about 5.08 million square meters, employing more than 100,000 people and with an annual production capacity of 2.5 billion pieces.

About the Red Dot Design Award

The Red Dot Design Award, established in 1955, is one of the world's most prestigious design awards. It recognizes design products that demonstrate outstanding innovation, creativity, and superior design quality, with particular emphasis on comprehensive design achievements realized through exceptional product excellence.

SOURCE Biel Crystal Holding Limited