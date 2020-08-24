Bielat Santore & Company Releases "100 Days of Darkness" E-Book

Many small businesses remain shuttered. Restaurants, bars, banquet halls and hotels are trying to adapt to a new reality, visualizing a future when customers can dine-in and guests can feel safe again. In response to the March 16 th New Jersey mandated non-essential business shut down, Bielat Santore & Company became 'a voice for the hospitality industry.' The firm immediately began to distribute timely and useful information by way of their daily 'Restaurant Industry Alert' email bulletins and weekly 'Thursday Restaurant Rap' video interviews.

Bielat Santore & Company has now published an E-Book called "100 Days of Darkness." The E-Book is a synopsis of events that occurred over the first 100 days of the pandemic and how the firm rallied from within to help hospitality owners and operators. "100 Days of Darkness" will be released this week.

Prior to the release of this new E-Book, Bielat Santore & Company had released a "Restaurant Reopening Playbook." The company's mission was to provide a collaboration of knowledge, expertise and innovative thinking from some of the industry's most reputable restaurant operators, yielding a strategy for all independent restaurateurs to follow in the transition back to "business as normal."

Both the "100 Days of Darkness" E-Book and the "Restaurant Reopening Playbook" can be downloaded on the company's website at https://www.123bsc.com/resource-library/?utm_source=press-release&utm_medium=news&utm_campaign=100-days. To request a copy of these books, email Courtney at [email protected] or call 732.531.4200. For other Bielat Santore & Company updates, visit www.123bsc.com/news/.

