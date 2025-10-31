Bielat Santore & Company Sells Iconic Ark Pub, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ark, a well-known neighborhood tavern located in Ocean County, New Jersey, has recently changed ownership, as announced by Richard Santore, Vice President of Bielat Santore & Company, Allenhurst, New Jersey, who served as the broker for this transaction. Established in 1976, The Ark has earned a reputation as a relaxed, no-frills Jersey Shore pub that emphasizes quality food, a wide selection of beverages, and a warm, inviting atmosphere. The establishment is particularly renowned for its award-winning burgers and fresh, locally sourced seafood, making it a popular destination for both residents and tourists alike. This sale marks a new chapter for The Ark, which continues to be a staple in the community, known for its consistent service and commitment to providing a memorable dining experience.

Situated in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach, a popular Jersey Shore destination, The Ark Pub & Eatery benefits from its prime location along Route 35, a main thoroughfare. Point Pleasant Beach is a vibrant coastal town known for its boardwalk and beaches, making it a hub for tourists and locals, especially during the summer. The Ark's location is ideal for visitors exploring nearby beaches, golf courses, fishing charters, or dolphin and whale-watching tours. Its "local" vibe sets it apart as a haven for regulars seeking an authentic pub experience. The surrounding area features various accommodations, from motels to luxury hotels.

Bielat Santore & Company sold The Ark to brothers Tony and Dan Bartone in 2008. Since then, they have owned and managed the establishment, ensuring its continued success. The new owner, Mort Nase, is a seasoned restaurateur with over forty years of experience in the industry. Prior to acquiring his own restaurant and bar, he served as the General Manager at Frankie's in Point Pleasant. In 2012, he purchased the Windward Tavern in Bricktown, New Jersey, through Bielat Santore & Company. A lifelong resident of Point Pleasant, New Jersey, Mort Nase is well-known and respected in the local community for his dedication to the hospitality industry and his commitment to providing quality service.

Mr. Nase aims to preserve the traditional charm of the "Old English Pub" style at The Ark. Before implementing any enhancements, he plans to thoroughly analyze the current operations to ensure that the establishment's unique character remains intact. Located at 401 Route 35, Point Pleasant Beach, Ocean County, New Jersey, The Ark is open six days a week, from 11:30 am to 2:00 am, with Tuesday being the only day it's closed.

SOURCE Bielat, Santore and Company