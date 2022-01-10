Bielcor Announces New Lineup of N95 Masks As Omicron Surges

Those looking for the superior protection of the N99 face mask will find their B300 currently available for order.

Company spokesperson Rafael Bielawski says the firm is ramping up production on its latest model, the NIOSH-approved B226. Saying, "They are committed to continuing to be a reliable and consistent source of advanced respirator masks for those that are looking for N95 masks for sale."

The search for where to buy the N95 mask has only intensified with the record-spreading pace of Omicron. It only took around four weeks from Omicron being categorized as a 'variant of concern' in South Africa to becoming the dominant strain in America. It accounts for 90% of cases in every region except the Midwest.

The University of Florida has projected that by the end of this wave, 80% of its state's population will have had COVID.

With around 130,000 new daily cases rising, authorities everywhere seem to be toughening up on mask mandates. Vaccines and boosters are no longer enough.



Specifically, more agencies require medical-grade masks or the equivalent of N95 respirator masks. Cloth masks don't block the tiny airborne particles that the virus travels on. However, UC infectious disease expert Dr. Monica Gandhi has said, "If everyone is just wearing a cloth mask or just a surgical mask, it won't make any difference."

Major airlines began demanding these respirators in mid-2021. Then, those like Finnairbanned cloth masks. Similar bans and guidelines include Air France, LATAM, Delta, and United Airlines.

The Mayo Clinic has also followed suit. LA County has also implemented this policy for all workers. Employers must now provide N95 masks or the equivalent for each shift. More jurisdictions will likely follow too.

Bielcor holds five-star mask reviews across Google and Yelp and is a BBB accredited business.

