Bierman Autism Center Expands Their Leadership Team

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bierman ABA Autism Center, a company providing care to children diagnosed with autism, is excited to announce the expansion of their leadership team. Joining the team is Chad Ferguson as Vice President of Finance and Anthony Placek as Chief Operating Officer.

The recent additions to the leadership team comes as part of the company's ongoing evolution as it expands its footprint with continued focus on clinical excellence and outcomes. The clinical team at Bierman engages children in natural play to learn foundational skills they can build on – such as self-advocacy and communication.

Other recent news from Bierman includes the opening of its first center in Arizona. The organization also recently received its 2 year accreditation from the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence® (BHCOE®). This earned accreditation recognizes Bierman's commitment to clinical and operational excellence.

Anthony Placek, says, "﻿I am honored to be on the Bierman Team as COO to support our continued focus on clinical and operational excellence. With our strong clinical teams and focus on industry leading quality of care and outcomes, we are well positioned to create life changing transformation for those we serve. I am excited that we will be expanding in existing and new markets in order to positively impact more children and families with our differentiated programs and empowering care."

Chad Ferguson, says, "I'm absolutely thrilled to join a company that has a clinical team so focused on patient care. Joining the leadership team at Bierman has been an absolute pleasure. I am looking forward to supporting our operational and strategic goals of this outstanding, patient-centric organization."

Founded in 2006, Bierman ABA Autism Center is a leading provider in research-based ABA therapy to children diagnosed with autism. Bierman has multiple centers in Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. ABA is considered to be the 'gold standard' treatment for autism spectrum disorders by the Surgeon General and the American Academy of Pediatrics. Bierman's clinical approach focuses on providing measurable outcomes to guide learning through natural play, allowing for kids to become confident and empowered lifelong learners.

