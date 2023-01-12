Bifold Doors Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $11.98 Billion by 2026 with a 4.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bifold Doors Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bifold doors market is expected to grow from $9.36 billion in 2021 to $10.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The bifold doors market is expected to reach $11.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the bifold doors market in 2021. The regions covered in the bifold doors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growth in the construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the bifold doors market going forward. The construction industry refers to an industrial branch of manufacturing and trade-related operations that includes infrastructure development, repair, renovation, and maintenance. Construction activities have been on the rise due to rapid industrialization and urbanization.

These building activities are increasing the need for bifold doors, which provide dependable home renovation and greater safety for residential and non-residential structures such as schools, universities, offices, and government buildings.

For instance, in June 2021, according to a report published by Canada's national statistical agency, the investment in building construction increased from $14,294 million in April 2019 to $19,273 million in 2020. Furthermore, according to the 2022 U.S. Construction Cost Trends report, in the U.S., total construction spending has increased by 16% since the pandemic's onset. Therefore, the growth in the construction industry is driving the bifold doors market.

Product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the bifold doors market. Major companies operating in the bifold doors sector are focused on innovative products to reinforce their position.

For instance, in September 2021, Sheerline, a UK-based manufacturing company that provides aluminum windows, doors, bi-folds, and roof lanterns, launched the Prestige bi-folds. In comparison to comparable aluminum bi-folds that use polyamide thermal breaks, it is equipped with Sheerline's multi-chambered Thermlock technology, which guarantees improved thermal performance. The innovative series of bi-fold doors from Sheerline Prestige integrates innovation, sustainability, aesthetics, and security.

In March 2022, Inwido, a Sweden-based company that provides wood-based window and door solutions, acquired a majority stake in Dekko Windows System for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Inwido aimed to strengthen its presence in Europe by providing a solid product portfolio of windows and doors. Dekko Windows System is a UK-based company that manufactures windows and doors, entrance and bi-folding doors, PVC patio doors, aluminum, and composite materials.

The countries covered in the bifold doors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: French Doors; Sliding Pocket Doors; Sliding Patio Doors

2) By Material: Wood; Metal; Glass; Vinyl; Fiberglass; Other Materials

3) By Application: Interior Doors; Exterior Doors

4) By End-User: Residential; Non-Residential

