Bifold Doors Market | Evolving Opportunities with AG Millworks and ANDERSEN Corp. | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Bifold Doors Market Analysis Report by End-user (Residential and Non-residential), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".

The market is driven by the increasing construction of skyscrapers. In addition, the growth of mixed-use properties is anticipated to boost the growth of the bifold doors market.

Over the recent decades, there has been exponential growth in terms of urbanization worldwide, especially in emerging economies. This has increased the construction of taller buildings such as skyscrapers and underground structures. Subsequently, this has increased the popularity of bifold doors as they reduce space, act as portable walls, enhance comfort, and are aesthetically appealing. Thus the rising construction of high-rise buildings and skyscrapers is expected to fuel the growth of the bifold doors market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Bifold Doors Companies:

AG Millworks

The company offers bi fold patio doors or patio doors in different colours.

ANDERSEN Corp.

The company offers a range of folding doors with various product options such as panel style, hardware, glass, grills, and coastal.

Clear View Bi-folding Doors Ltd

The company offers aluminum bi folding doors.

JELD-WEN HOLDING, Inc.

The company offers various bi folding doors solutions such as bigger glass panels, wider openings, and proven performance.

LaCantina Doors Inc.

The company offers LaCantina folding door system.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Bifold Doors Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Residential - size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-residential - size and forecast 2020-2025

Bifold Doors Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Automatic Doors Market – Global automatic doors market is segmented by product (sliding doors, swing doors, folding doors, revolving doors, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Smart Garage Door Controllers Market – Global smart garage door controllers market is segmented by technology (Wi-Fi and Bluetooth), distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/bifold-doors-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/bifold-doorsmarket

SOURCE Technavio