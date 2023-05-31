Bifold Doors Market Size, Share, Growth & Trend for Forecast 2023-2032 - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Bifold Doors Global Market Report 2023, the global bifold doors market size will grow from $10 billion in 2022 to $10.6 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5%. The bifold doors market size is then expected to grow to $12.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5%. Going forward, increasing investments in home remodeling and renovation activities, growing popularity of multifamily dwellings, growing residential sector and rising infrastructure investments will drive the bifold doors market growth.

The global bifold doors market is fairly concentrated, with a small number of large players. Andersen Corporation was the largest competitor with 9.6% bifold doors market share, followed by Pella Corporation, JELD-WEN Inc., Ply Gem Industries Inc., Маrvіn Wіndоwѕ аnd Dооrs., Cascade Windows Inc., Nana Wall Systems Inc., VEKA AG., Origin Frames Ltd., and AG Millworks.

Companies operating in the bifold doors market are focusing on developing innovative products with easier fabrication and installation, and bifold doors with clip-on cills, to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in May 2022, Schuco, a Germany-based manufacturing company launched its new AS FD bi-fold door system that offers the highest maximum leaf size, low profiles, and easier fabrication and installation. It is the thinnest bi-fold sightline with 90mm and an 8mm +/- adjustment profile, which makes installation simpler, and integrated rebate profiles shorten production time compared to earlier models. Assembly and replacement times are shortened by integrated profiles and a stronger outer frame profile. Also, in February 2020, Emplas, a UK-based window and door fabricator, launched a new clip-on cill option for a range of lumina aluminum bifold doors. The clip-on cill eliminates various potential problems that can occur during installation, such as the risk of damage to doors during installation and other trades on site and is applicable for both new construction and home remodeling installations.

Furthermore, major companies operating in the bifold doors market are launching energy-efficient bifold door systems to grow in the market. For instance, in April 2022, All Weather Inc., a US-based company focused on designing and manufacturing high quality, energy efficient, custom aluminum windows and doors, launched a new Series 9200, a thermally broken bifold door system. The Series 9200 is an energy-efficient design in response to the demand for larger, better-performing aluminum folding doors for both the residential and commercial segments. It enhances vistas while letting more natural light and fresh air enter, fully transforming the area from the inside out. It has a narrow stile and rail profile for a modern aesthetic, strong thick panels for structural integrity, a pinch-proof child-safe design for safety and are thermally broken with OA (oil-air) insulated dual glazed units for greater energy efficiency.

The global bifold doors market is segmented -

1) By Type: French Doors, Sliding Pocket Doors, Sliding Patio Doors

2) By Material: Wood, Metal, Glass, Vinyl, Fiberglass, Other Materials

3) By Application: Interior Doors, Exterior Doors

4) By End-User: Residential, Non-Residential

According to the bifold doors market analysis, the top opportunities in the bifold doors market segmented by type will arise in the French doors segment, which will gain $2 billion of global annual sales by 2027. The bifold doors market size will gain the most in China at $688.45 million.

