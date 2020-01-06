Big 6 Automotive Sensors Market, Forecast to 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a growing demand for advanced autonomous vehicles including level 3, 4 and 5 with the emergence of advanced sensors for connected and autonomous infrastructure.More sensors are used in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving to provide greater information about a vehicle's surroundings.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05837289/?utm_source=PRN More sophisticated sensor fusion will increasingly be needed to process and interpret the plethora of real-time sensor data.Increased sensor technology is currently adopted in vehicle safety and control.

OEMs are continuously improving vehicle performance and safety.Sensors are increasingly being integrated into automotive control systems to achieve performance optimization and enhance the durability and reliability, as well as energy efficiency and environmental friendliness of the vehicle.

Smart mobility, luxury cars and stringent regulations on emissions and safety drive the demand for automotive sensors. Increasing proliferation of electric vehicles and electrification is driving the sales of automotive sensors.This research study mainly covers pressure sensors, position sensors, motion sensors, temperature sensors, speed sensors and LiDAR. • Pressure sensors include MEMS, strain gauge, and ceramic pressure sensors. • Position sensors include multi-axis, angular, and linear sensors. • Temperature sensors include thermocouple, thermistor, MEMS, resistance temperature detector, IC temperature, and infrared temperature sensors. • Motion sensors include ultrasonic, microwave, IR, tomographic, and dual technology sensors. • Speed sensors include active, active hall effect, active magneto resistive and passive sensors. • LiDARs include Micro-ElectroMechanical System (MEMS), Non-MEMS, solid-state (optical phased array) and flash LiDAR.This study covers the top sensors in the market (in terms of market size and growth potential) for passenger cars. Light & heavy commercial vehicles are excluded.

