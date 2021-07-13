BIG Acquires Dora Wirth Languages, Expands in Life Sciences Sector

"This is an exciting day for our company as DWL joins BIG Language Solutions to provide a more comprehensive suite of services and secure solutions for the global life sciences community," said Jeff Brink, Founder and CEO of BIG. "Now, with our combined resources and exceptional teams, we can more effectively secure and unify our customer's language content from end-to-end."

Sam Wirth, former owner of DWL, and now Advisor to BIG Language Solutions, said: "We are thrilled to unite with BIG, creating a global translation leader for the life sciences vertical. Our combined strength provides the ability to scale and meet the rapidly evolving needs of our customers. In the complex world of language, with strict technical and regulatory requirements, the need for a strong, global LSP partner has never been greater."

BIG and DWL offer life science, pharmaceutical, CRO, and medical device customers best-in-class language services capabilities — including translation, localization, interpretation, intellectual property, and eLearning offerings — all underpinned by extensive human domain expertise and unparalleled security via BIG's proprietary platform, LanguageVault®.

Brink added, "We collaborated closely with MSouth Equity Partners, our financial sponsor, on this transaction. DWL is BIG's third acquisition in the past ten months, and MSouth has been extremely supportive."

About BIG Language Solutions

BIG Language Solutions is disrupting the highly fragmented language industry by assembling a portfolio of high-performing and complementary language service providers (LSPs). Collectively, we navigate the complex nature of language services for our customers so they can achieve global success. Fueled by an entrepreneurial spirit, we empower our companies and their teams to build and deliver resourceful, impactful and secure customer solutions.

About DWL

DWL provides language solutions to major players in the life sciences industry, from international pharmaceutical companies to CROs to medical device companies. With almost 60 years' industry experience and in-house medical expertise, we can help with all stages of your translation project cycle.

CONTACT:

Peter Gosling

[email protected]

SOURCE BIG Language Solutions