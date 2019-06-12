Big Air Trampoline Park Goes Big In Corona, CA

CORONA, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Air Trampoline Park® opens the doors to its newest and biggest Trampoline Park in Southern California June 15th. Big Air Corona, is located at 705 North Main Street, in Corona CA 92880, this the company's seventh location.

"We are delighted to bring our brand of family entertainment to the people of the Inland Empire," says Kevin Odekirk, President of Big Air. "The OC already knows how different and special Big Air really is, and we are so excited to share that with the Corona community."

Big Air Corona is 34,000 square feet in size. The new park includes 16 attractions for guests of all ages; including trampoline dodgeball, foam pits, slam dunk courts as well as a trapeze, and a reaction wall - a new experience that tests speed, reaction, and hand-to-eye coordination. Climbers will enjoy two unique climbing attractions: a glass wall where climbers face each other as they race to the top, and a tower of massive Rubik's cubes that welcomes up to four climbers at a time. The park will also include Lil' Air, an exclusive space for kids ages 6-and-under with trampolines, a foam pit, and soft play elements.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to bring Big Air to the people of Corona and Riverside County," says Vicki Cassidy, Owner, and Operator. "No other trampoline park does what we do in terms of attractions, food, and parties. We can't wait to serve our community through active, family fun that is safe and memorable for kids of all ages."

Big Air Corona will also include Big Air's award-winning birthday party program that combines jump time, pizza, drinks, a giant cotton candy tower and more while being effortless for parents. Other in-park experiences will include Cosmic Nights® on Friday and Saturday nights, and Toddler Time®, where young kids take over the entire park on select weekday mornings. Parents can relax in Big Air's Parents' Lounge, with access to comfortable seating, free WiFi, and food including pizza, wings, drinks, and more from Big Eats Cafe.

About Big Air Trampoline Park®

Southern California-based Big Air Trampoline Park® is making leaps and bounds in the family entertainment industry. Founded in 2012, Big Air is led by an executive team with over 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry. With trademarked attractions like Battlebeam®, events like Toddler Time®, and an award-winning birthday party program, Big Air offers a brand experience that is second-to-none. The company is now expanding across the United States through franchising, with a program that offers exceptional support in location analysis, construction, park operations, marketing, and more. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit bigairfranchising.com.

