Big Air Trampoline Park Is Coming To Myrtle Beach, SC

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Air Trampoline Park® is excited to announce it's third South Carolina franchise to be located in Myrtle Beach, opening in early 2020. The Orange County-based brand is rapidly growing throughout the United States, with Big Air Myrtle Beach being its 10th signed family entertainment location.

"We are thrilled to introduce our brand of family entertainment to the people of Myrtle Beach," says Kevin Odekirk, President of Big Air. "No other trampoline park does what we do in terms of attractions, food, parties and just plain fun. South Carolina already knows how different and special Big Air really is, and we are so excited to share that with the people of Myrtle Beach."

Big Air Myrtle Beach will be over 38,000 square feet in size and will include 15+ attractions for guests of all ages including jumping courts, climbing walls and more. The park will leverage technology to gamify trampoline-based attractions, capitalizing on the thriving gaming industry while holding true to the brand's focus on active fun. The Myrtle Beach park will also feature Big Air's award-winning birthday party program. Other in-park experiences will include Cosmic Nights® on Friday and Saturday nights, and Toddler Time® on select weekday mornings. Parents will be able to relax in Big Air's Parents' Lounge, with access to comfortable seating, free WiFi and a comprehensive food & drink menu.

"I'm so excited," says Robert Floyd, Owner, and Operator of Big Air Myrtle Beach. "This location will include tons of unique activities for kids of all ages, including experiences that connect trampolines and technology like never before. We can't wait to serve our community through active, family fun that is safe and memorable." For up-to-date news, follow us @bigair Myrtle Beach on Facebook. # NowhereButBigAir .

Big Air Myrtle Beach anticipates opening in early 2020 and will be located at 3800 South Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC, 29577.

Southern California-based Big Air Trampoline Park® is making leaps and bounds in the family entertainment industry. Founded in 2012, Big Air is led by an executive team with over 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry. With trademarked attractions like Battlebeam®, events like Toddler Time®, and an award-winning birthday party program, Big Air offers a second-to-none brand experience. The company is now expanding across the United States through franchising, with a plan that offers exceptional support in location analysis, construction, park operations, marketing strategy, and more. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit www.bigairfranchising.com.

