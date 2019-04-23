Big Air Trampoline Park Is Jumping Into Sandy Springs, GA!

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Air Trampoline Park® is excited to announce a new location to open in Sandy Springs, GA. The Big Air Sandy Springs location will be nearly 40,000 square feet in size and will feature over 12 attractions catering to guests of all ages.

"After the amazing welcome we are receiving in Hiram, we are so excited to bring the Big Air experience to the people of Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and East Cobb," said company president Kevin Odekirk. "We're just thrilled to be opening our second Big Air destination entertainment experience. Atlanta is going to love this."

Big Air will feature attractions that encourage active fun in innovative ways. Highlights will include: The Gauntlet, Big Air's three-lane ninja warrior course; Battlebeam®, a jousting beam located high above thousands of foam cubes; and The Orbit, an experience where participants use trampolines to leap over a spinning beam. Big Air also plans to leverage trampoline's technology and to rope/climbing course experience for guests.

Big Air's award-winning birthday party program will be featured in the Perimeter mall area park. Other in-park experiences will include Cosmic Nights® on Friday and Saturday nights and Toddler Time® on select weekday mornings. Parents will be able to relax in Big Air's parents lounge, with access to comfortable seating, free WiFi and a comprehensive food & drink menu.

"We are thrilled to bring Big Air to our community," said Peter Helander and Joe Woods, owners and operators of Big Air Sandy Springs. "We looked at many other franchises but chose Big Air because of the franchise's family centered-values and commitment to quality and safety. We can't wait to see the joy that our park brings to the community and hope to be a part of many everlasting memories of family fun."

Big Air anticipates opening additional locations throughout 2019. For up-to-date news, follow @bigair on Facebook.

About Big Air Trampoline Park®

Southern California-based Big Air Trampoline Park® is making leaps and bounds in the family entertainment industry. Founded in 2012, Big Air is led by an executive team with over 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry. With trademarked attractions like Battlebeam®, events like Toddler Time®, and an award-winning birthday party program, Big Air offers a brand experience that is second-to-none. The company is now expanding across the United States through franchising, with a program that offers exceptional support in location analysis, construction, park operations, marketing strategy, and more. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit bigairfranchising.com.

