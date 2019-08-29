Big Air Trampoline Park Jumps into Branson, MO with Grand Opening

"Big Air is honored to help create an even more exciting Branson, bringing something fun and exciting to the entire community," says Kevin Odekirk, President of Big Air. "We are so happy to provide a destination filled with attractions for all ages. Branson will be blown away at our Grand Opening."

Big Air Branson will be open seven days a week, providing quality, innovative fun for the entire family. Big Air features an in-park experience for young children with fun and exciting play areas, as well as Cosmic Nights® for teens and middle schoolers. For those who want to simply relax, Big Air has a Big Eats Café, with access to comfortable seating, free WIFI, and TVs.

"We are thrilled to bring Big Air to Branson," says Robert Phillips, owner. "We know Big Air is a place families can create unforgettable memories to last a lifetime. This location is unlike any other trampoline park and boasts unique activities for guests of all ages, including our hassle-free award-winning birthday party packages and annual jump pass."

Join us on Friday, September 6th, at 3:00 PM for the Branson Area Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting ceremony which will kick off our Grand Opening Weekend. Our new Big Air location is at 3300 North Gretna Road, Suite D in Branson. Check out our regular park hours on our Facebook page (@bigairbranson) and website www.bigairusa.com/branson. For up-to-date news on where Big Air Trampoline Park is going next, follow us @bigair on Facebook.

Think BIG, BIG AIR.

About Big Air Trampoline Park®

Southern California-based Big Air Trampoline Park® is making leaps and bounds in the family entertainment industry. Founded in 2012, Big Air is led by an executive team with over 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry. With trademarked attractions like Battlebeam®, events like Toddler Time®, and an award-winning birthday party program, Big Air created the model that other trampoline parks are following by offering a second-to-none brand experience. The company is now expanding across the United States through franchising, with a plan that offers exceptional support in location analysis, construction, park operations, marketing strategy, and more. To learn more about the company and franchising opportunities, visit bigairfranchising.com.

2019 © Big Air. All Rights Reserved. The Big Air logo and "Big Air Trampoline Park" are copyrights of Big Air LLC. All other copyrights and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media: For more information, contact

Dorothy Ferguson at dorothy@bigairusa.com or (714) 403–7338

SOURCE Big Air Trampoline Park

Related Links

http://www.bigairusa.com

