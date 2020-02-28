Big Air Trampoline Park To Open In Chandler, AZ

"We are so excited to introduce our brand of family entertainment and excitement to the people of Arizona," says Kevin Odekirk, President of Big Air. "No other trampoline park does what we do in terms of attractions, food, parties, and just plain fun. We are looking forward to opening our doors to the people of Chandler, and showing off what it means to catch Big Air!"

Big Air Chandler will be over 30,000 square feet in size and will include over ten attractions for guests of all ages. The park will house traditional trampoline park activities like a trampoline dodgeball, foam pits, slam dunk courts and a wall-to-wall main court. In addition, Big Air Chandler will also feature Battlebeam®, a zip-line, and a reaction wall - a new experience that tests speed, reaction, and hand-to-eye coordination. Climbers will enjoy two unique climbing attractions: a glass wall where climbers face each other as they race to the top, and a tower of massive Rubik's cubes that welcomes up to four climbers at a time. The park will also include Lil' Air, an exclusive space for kids ages 6-and-under with trampolines, a foam pit and soft play elements.

"We can't even begin to explain our EXCITEMENT to join the Chandler Community!" says Ivan Esparza Owner and General Manager. "Our Big Air Chandler team is thrilled to provide a wide range of activities to so many families. Big Air is so much more than a Trampoline Park, you will get amazing trampoline attractions, but also an entertainment center with games you won't find in another park in Arizona. We have a truly unique virtual reality trampoline game and the opportunity to zip-line inside the park. There is nothing like this in Chandler and we can't wait to see the smiles! We are eager to open our doors to our fun, safe, and dynamic park."

Big Air Chandler will also include Big Air's award-winning birthday party program that combines jump time, pizza, drinks, a giant cotton candy tower and more while being effortless for parents. Big Air will also welcome large groups, corporate events and team parties. Other in-park experiences will include Cosmic Nights® on Friday and Saturday nights, and Toddler Time®, where young kids take over the entire park on select weekday mornings. Parents can relax in Big Air's Parents' Lounge, with access to comfortable seating, free WiFi, and food including pizza, wings, drinks and more from Big Eats Cafe.

Big Air Chandler is anticipating a March 2020 opening, and will be located at 2840 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286. You can find out more at www.bigairusa.com/chandler or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bigairchandler/

About Big Air Trampoline Park®

Southern California-based Big Air Trampoline Park® is making leaps and bounds in the family entertainment industry. Founded in 2012, Big Air is led by an executive team with over 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry. With trademarked attractions like Battlebeam®, events like Toddler Time®, and an award-winning birthday party program, Big Air offers a brand experience that is second-to-none. The company is now expanding across the United States through franchising, with a program that offers exceptional support in location analysis, construction, park operations, marketing, and more. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit bigairfranchising.com.

