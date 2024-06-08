BIG ASS FANS & 4OCEAN COLLABORATE TO MAKE A 'BIG ASS IMPACT'

With every Haiku Coastal sold, Big Ass Fans will remove the equivalent weight of trash from our oceans. This first-of-its-kind ocean-resistant fan is equally ocean-friendly.

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New from Big Ass Fans — the leading innovator in the industrial and commercial fan industry — comes Haiku® Coastal, a first-of-its-kind, marine-grade ceiling fan designed to endure the salty, sandy, sunny extremes of coastal living. But Haiku Coastal isn't just the fan for coastal living, it's a commitment to protecting our oceans.

Big Ass Fans is partnering with 4ocean — a global cleanup operation removing plastic, trash, and harmful debris from oceans, rivers, and shorelines — to make the ocean-resistant Haiku Coastal equally ocean-friendly. For every Haiku Coastal sold during this two-year cleanup commitment, Big Ass Fans will remove the equivalent weight of trash from the oceans, rivers, and shorelines of the world. That's 4 lbs. for each 52-inch fan and 5 lbs. for each 60-inch fan with an end goal of more than 75,000 lbs. total removed before 2026!

"We're proud to partner with 4ocean to promote plastic neutrality and the preservation of our world's oceans," says Big Ass Fans CEO Ken Walma. "We all play a role in offsetting our plastic footprint and Big Ass Fans is excited for the opportunity to make Haiku Coastal the first plastic-neutral fan in existence."

Preserving our oceans means respecting their wet and wild beauty. That's why we designed Haiku Coastal to protect coastlines and survive their harshest conditions. We put Haiku Coastal through more rigorous testing than any fan ever to ensure that you can enjoy your outdoor oasis with maximum comfort and peace of mind:

Haiku Coastal survived hurricane-force winds (163 mph) during performance durability testing.

Haiku Coastal's IP56 rating indicates superior protection against solids and liquids. Its corrosion-resistant hardware and sealed electronics, LED, and canopy keep water where it belongs — on the outside.

Haiku Coastal is marine-grade, salt-spray tested, and equipped with an airfoil retention system and fan stabilizer for enhanced longevity outdoors.

"We have been using Big Ass Fans products in our shop for years, and they have always helped keep us cool during our operations and while working on our vessels. It's awesome to partner with them to neutralize the plastic used in their fans," says 4ocean CEO Alex Schulze. "Through this partnership, we're going to have a massive impact together and remove a significant amount of plastic directly from the ocean and coastlines. We are stoked to partner with Big Ass Fans and continue our work to keep our oceans clean!"

With 25 years of experience keeping customers cool, Big Ass Fans believes that nothing should prevent you from enjoying your coastal home, inside and out. We believe in the power of cleaner air and cleaner oceans in transforming how you experience the coast. When you buy a Haiku Coastal, you automatically join us in this global effort to help 4ocean keep the world's waterways cleaner and healthier for this generation and beyond.

The Haiku Coastal fan is available for purchase now. For more information about the product, visit bit.ly/haikucoastal. To learn more about Big Ass Fans and 4ocean, please visit https://landing.bigassfans.com/4ocean.

About Big Ass Fans

Bringing industry-leading airflow and energy savings to customers worldwide, Big Ass Fans exists to provide the best, most durable fans to fit any customer's needs. Big Ass Fans is guided by the high-volume, low-speed (HLVS) airflow concept to make spaces more comfortable and efficient. From factories to homes and everywhere in between, Big Ass fans deliver comfort, style, and energy savings that make life and work more enjoyable. To learn more about Big Ass Fans visit bigassfans.com.

About 4ocean

4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, FL, that's dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year.

