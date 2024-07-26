Big Ass Fans Donates Black Jack for Cody's Wish, Honors Life and Legacy of Cody Dorman

Dorman met Cody's Wish for the first time during a visit to Godolphin's Gainsborough Farm in 2018. The two immediately connected, forming a life-long bond that lasted until Dorman passed in November 2023, one day after he watched Cody's Wish win a second consecutive Big Ass Fans Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile — making him the only two-time Big Ass Fans Dirt Mile winner in history.

"Big Ass Fans was part of two of the biggest days of Cody's life and two of the biggest days in Cody's Wish's career," said Kelly Dorman, Cody's father. "We'll never forget that."

During Thursday's celebration, Big Ass Fans honored Dorman's memory with a special gift — a commemorative Black Jack fan. The steel-framed, six-and-a-half-foot maneuverable fan, presented by Big Ass Fans' Chloe Bates, will ensure Cody's Wish stays cool and comfortable at Godolphin at Jonabell Farm.

"What an incredible legacy that this family and this horse and this boy have given us," said Bates. "We hope this gift will honor that legacy and Cody's memory for years to come."

With 800 acres of rolling pastures, Godolphin at Jonabell Farm is the American headquarters of Sheikh Mohammed's global Godolphin operation and home to multiple Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes and G1 winning racehorses.

"Every step of this story just gets more magical," said Danny Mulvihill, stud farm manager at Godolphin's Jonabell Farm. "How lucky are all of us here at Godolphin to have been along for this ride? And we've got this big boy behind us here for an exciting next chapter in his career."

Our partnership with the National Thoroughbred Racing Association makes it possible for Big Ass Fans to support the racing industry and collaborate with organizations like Godolphin at Jonabell Farm, Keeneland and Breeders' Cup. Big Ass Fans is also a proud partner of Make-A-Wish Foundation, with whom we are excited to continue Cody's legacy by helping fund a future child's wish.

"I think Kelly and Leslie Dorman will say that granting wishes and horses were two of Cody's favorite things," said Faith Hacker, Kentucky Market Director for Make-A-Wish. "We're thrilled to share that, with the help of Big Ass Fans, as part of Make-A-Wish Day at Keeneland this October, we will grant the first wish as part of the Cody Dorman Legacy Fund."

Big Ass Fans

Bringing industry-leading airflow and energy savings to customers worldwide, Big Ass Fans exists to provide the best, most durable fans to fit any customer's needs. Big Ass Fans is guided by the high-volume, low-speed (HVLS) airflow concept to make spaces more comfortable and efficient. From factories to homes and everywhere in between, Big Ass fans deliver comfort, style and energy savings that make life and work more enjoyable. To learn more about Big Ass Fans visit bigassfans.com.

Make-A-Wish Foundation

Make-A-Wish® OKI creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1983, we have granted more than 21,000 wishes, and in fiscal year 2023, we granted 1,205 wishes. Make-A-Wish is more than wish granting, it's a global movement of transforming lives through hope, and wishes need YOU. To learn more about how you can donate, volunteer, and share our mission, visit: oki.wish.org and follow us on social media @makeawishohkyin. If you would like to help make more wishes come true by supporting the Cody Dorman Legacy Fund, please visit oki.wish.org/codyswish.

Godolphin's Jonabell Farm

Team Godolphin spans across four continents, from our home in Dubai to Europe, Australia, Japan and America. Today Godolphin has close to 5,000 thoroughbreds worldwide. Jonabell Farm, with 800 acres of rolling pastures, is the center of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed's thoroughbred operation in North America, currently standing 13 stallions. Jonabell has produced more than 200 Stakes winners and 14 Champions.

SOURCE Big Ass Fans